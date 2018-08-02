Rochester Futures Meet To Feature 4K Video Walls, Hi-Def Live Stream

2018 Futures Championships – Rochester

The 2018 Midwest Futures Championships will take place in Rochester, Minnesota this year, with the meet getting underway on Thursday and carrying on through the weekend.

Rochester Swimming, Inc. has really upped their game, installing three large 4K video walls and satellite displays around the venue via Visionary Display Systems. Take a look at them below:

By Jeff Chida, Visionary Display Systems

Jeff Chida has also told us there will be a high-definition webcast of the meet, which can be found here.

Their new video board was dedicated to the late Heidi Shaughnessy, wife of one of the founders of Rochester Swimming, Inc Bill Shaughnessy, who recently died after a long battle with cancer. You can read more on that story here.

Hswimmer

Wow why couldn’t nationals be like this

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
47 minutes ago
Caeleb Dressel Will Win 9 Gold Medals in Tokyo

RIP. I missed qualifying for this.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
Tea rex

Tremendous – I’m sure an iPhone photo doesn’t do it justice

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
16 minutes ago

