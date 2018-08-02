JR’s Champ Christiana Regenauer Barely Made D-Final Last Year (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE FINAL

Jr World: 52.70, Penny Oleksiak (CAN), 2016

Meet: 54.03, Missy Franklin, 2009

Christiana Regenauer of Condors Swim Club and Samantha Pearson of Brea Aquatics locked into a tight head-to-head battle in the women’s 100 free final, flipping dead even at the 50 in 26.63. Virtually even on the back 50 as well, Regenauer clipped her at the wall for the victory in 55.59, lowering her prelim PB of 55.73. Pearson was 55.65 for 2nd, also improving her previous best of 55.74 set a few weeks ago.

Amalie Fackenthal of Dart Swimming held off Nova’s Ayla Spitz for 3rd, 56.36 to 56.43. For Fackenthal it was a season-best, while Spitz lowered her personal best.

13-year-old Erin Gemmell of NCAP swam a solid 56.72 for 6th, one-tenth over her prelim swim that put her 17th all-time in the 13-14 age group.