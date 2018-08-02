Claire Tuggle Moves to #4 All-Time With 4:44.91 in 400 IM At Juniors

2018 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONALS
- Tuesday, July 31 – Saturday, August 4, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
- Meet website
- Meet information
- Event Order
- Psych Sheet
- Live Stream Schedule
- Omega Results
- Results also on Meet Mobile
14-year-old Claire Tuggle has moved into the top 5 in USA Swimming 13-14 age group history with a 4:44.91 in the 400 meter IM.
Tuggle won the Junior National title by about a tenth over a field of swimmers between one and three years older than her. Tuggle is better-known as a freestyler, holding 3 long course freestyle National Age Group (NAG) records, but she’s also proving to be a great IMer – she holds the short course 200 IM NAG record for 11-12s and continues to improve in those IM events.
USA Swimming history is very impressive in this event. The overall world junior record – for girls between 14 and 17 – technically still stands at 4:39.01 (though we still list 4:35.69 as the record even though it wasn’t ratified, and even though Ye Shiwen was 4:28 before world junior records were compiled). USA Swimming’s historical rankings have two 13-14 girls within a second of that official record.
This is an event Tuggle didn’t get to swim at senior Nationals last week, though she swam the 200 IM (2:18.11) and several freestyle races.
Here’s where Tuggle fits into the all-time 13-14 lists:
Top 400m IMers, USA Swimming 13-14 age group
- Becca Mann (2012) – 4:39.76
- Katie Hoff (2004) – 4:39.82
- Elizabeth Beisel (2007) – 4:44.87
- Claire Tuggle (2018) – 4:44.91
- Mariah Denigan (2018) – 4:45.41
Note: USA Swimming’s rankings show Tuggle 5th with Mya Slones ahead of her, but that time appears to be an incorrect entry to the database.
Leave a Reply