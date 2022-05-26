Michael Andrew Breaks Mare Norstrum Barcelona Meet Record With 24.64 50 Back

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR

On the second day of the Mare Nostrum tour in Barcelona, Michael Andrew broke the Barcelona meet record in the 50 back, swimming a time of 24.64. He takes .02 seconds off Japanese swimmer Junya Koga‘s record of 24.66 from 2014. He finished just over a tenth ahead of silver medalist Pieter Coetze (24.78) and also beat out bronze medalist Ryosuke Irie (24.94).

Trofeu Internacional Ciutat de Barcelona – Circuit @MareNostrumswim | 🏊‍♂️50 BACKSTROKE 🥇MICHAEL ANDREW 24,64‼️ RÈCORD TROFEU INTERNACIONAL CIUTAT DE BARCELONA

🥈PIETER COETZE 24,78

🥉RYOSUKE IRIE 24,94@nataciocat — CN Sant Andreu (@CNsantandreu) May 26, 2022

Andrew’s best time in the event is from 2019, when he swam a time of 24.39 at the 2019 Sette Colli Trophy Meet. He was faster today that he was at U.S. Trials in April, when he finished fifth with a time of 24.80.

Michael Andrew, Fastest 50 Back Swims:

24.39 – 2019 Sette Colli Trophy Meet 24.45 – 2019 Mare N0strum – Monaco 24.49 – 2018 FINA World Cup – Kazan/Doha 24.53 – 2019 Mare Nostrum – Canet/2019 Sette Colli Trophy Meet 24.58 – 2019 FINA World Championships 25.59 – 2018 US Nationals 24.60 – 2019 FINA World Cup – Kazan 24.62 – 2017 FINA World Junior Championships 24.64 – 2022 Mare Nostrum – Barcelona

As you can see Andrew has been faster in this event on eight different occasions, with many of his best times being clustered around smaller meets in 2018 and 2019 like the FINA World Cup and Mare Nostrum. His swim today is the fastest he’s been in the 50 back since 2019. That year, he finished fifth at World Championships in the event. This year, Andrew did not qualify to swim the 50 back at worlds. Instead, he will be swimming the 50/100 fly, 50/100 breast, and the 50 free.

Earlier this meet, Andrew won the 50 breast and took bronze in the 50 free.