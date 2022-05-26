2022 Mare Nostrum Tour Barcelona: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR

We’re already on the 2nd and final day of competition here in Barcelona, with the night’s finals packed with high-octane racing on both the men’s and women’s sides.

For instance, heading into the finals, American Michael Andrew snagged two top seeds, leading the men’s 50m back and 50m fly. The 23-year-old clocked an AM swim of 24.93 in the former to lead the likes of Japan’s Ryosuke Irie and South Africa’s Pieter Coetze.

Andrew’s 23.38 50m fly morning swim put him in lane 4 with Hungary’s Szebasztian Szabo and Brazilian Nicholas Santos in the hunt for gold right behind.

South Africa’s Lara van Niekerk proved super swift in the morning heats of the women’s 50m breast, hitting a mark of 30.09. She owns her nation’s standard in 29.72, becoming the first-ever woman from South Africa to dip under 30 seconds. We’ll see if she can hold off the competition en route to gold this evening.

With Tom Dean heading up the 100m freestyle (48.78), Louise Hansson taking the top spot in the women’s 100m fly (57.17) and Arno Kamminga leading the 100m breast (59.22) among many other races, we’re in for some potentially head-turning swims during this finals session.

MEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL

As mentioned above, the 50m back represented 1 of 2 events in which American Olympian Michael Andrew captured the top seed out of the morning heats.

Following his time of 24.93 in prelims, 23-year-old Andrew hacked off nearly another .3 to check in with a mark of 24.64. That not only garnered him the gold but his result also overtook the previous Mare Nostrum Barcelona meet record. The previous meet standard stood at the 24.66 Japanese swimmer Junya Koga put on the books in 2014.

There was indeed a Japanese racer in this final, with 32-year-old Ryosuke Irie collecting bronze in 24.94 while splitting the pair was South African teenager Pieter Coetze. Coetze, who was South Africa’s youngest swimming Olympian in Tokyo last year at just 17 years of age, snagged silver here in 24.78.

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL

After having won the women’s 100m breast last night, German swimmer Anna Elendt continued her success with gold in this 50m breast sprint this evening.

Although it was Lara van Niekerk who was fastest out of the heats with a morning swim of 30.09, Elendt surpassed the South African in this medal race, punching a lifetime best of 30.10.

Entering this meet, Elendt, who also swims for the University of Texas, held the German national record with the 30.67 logged at the 2021 German Championships. However, she raced lights out tonight to hack over half a second off of that previous PB to now be rendered the 5th fastest performer in the world, tied with Great Britain’s Imogen Clark.

Van Niekerk settled for silver in this final with a time of 30.35 while it was Brazilian Jhennifer Conceicao who rounded out the top 3 in 30.54, just off her own national record of 30.40.

MEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL

Brazil upgraded its bronze from the preceding women’s race to gold in this men’s 50m fly, courtesy of 42-year-old Nicholas Santos.

Santos posted a podium-topping result of 23.03, touching .2 ahead of Italy’s Thomas Ceccon who grabbed runner-up status in 23.23. Hungarian Szebasztian Szabo, who shares the short course world record in this event with Santos, was tonight’s bronze medalist in 23.45.

Andrew was actually the top-seeded swimmer out of the heats with an AM swim of 23.38 but, after his meet record-producing 50m back effort, was relegated to last in 24.10.

For Santos, he’s been as fast as 22.73 so far this season, a time which situates him as the #2 swimmer in the world behind Russia’s Oleg Kostin. Szabo has also been faster earlier this year, with the 23.08 he produced at April’s Hungarian Championships.

As for 21-year-old Olympic relay medalist Ceccon, he owns a lifetime best of 23.22 in this event so his result here was a mere .01 off of that mark.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

Hungary’s multi-Olympic gold medalist improved upon her 200m IM silver from last night with gold here in this longer IM.

The world record holder in both IMs touched in 4:37.04 here to represent the only swimmer of the field to delve under the 4:40 threshold.

Behind her was Ageha Tanigawa who touched in 4:40.50 while Olympian Abbie Wood was next in 4:40.80 for bronze, the Brit’s same result from the 200m IM yesterday.

Tanigawa already clocked a time of 4:36.45 at the Japanese International Trials meet in March, good enough to add her name to her nation’s lineup for the World Championships.

As for Hosszu, this 4:37.04 outing is a nice new season-best easily defeating the 4:38.89 put up at the Hungarian Championships. With her win, the 32-year-old now moves up the world rankings to check in as the 8th fastest performer so far this season.

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

All but one swimmer delved under the 50-second barrier in this men’s 100m freestyle final, led by reigning 200m free Olympic champion Tom Dean.

22-year-old Dean of Great Britain split 23.60/25.03 to ultimately get to the wall in a time of 48.63, an improvement from the 48.78 he notched this morning as the top swimmer.

Italy’s national record holder Alessandro Miressi was also in the 48-point territory, opening more quickly in 23.45 but finally getting in at 48.98 for silver.

Also on the podium was Gabriel Santos of Brazil, who registered a time of 49.24 after hitting 48.86 in the heats. Tonight he fired off a front half of 23.18, the fastest of the field by .14 before bringing it home in 26.00.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

GOLD – Kylie Masse (CAN), 58.93

(CAN), 58.93 SILVER – Ingrid Wilm (CAN), 59.90

BRONZE – Simona Kubova (CZE), 1:01.42

Just as they did in the 50m back yesterday, the Canadian partners in crime Kylie Masse and Ingrid Wilm delivered a 1-2 punch on the podium.

Contesting the 100m back, it was national record holder Masse who stood out from the field, delivering a quick 58.93 for the gold. She’s already been as fast as 58.41 this season but the fact she’s only about half a second over that result from the Canadian Swimming Trials bodes well for the 26-year-old two-time Olympic medalist.

Wilm was also solid with a 59.90, just off her lifetime best of 59.73 punched just days ago in Monaco.

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

When we’ve seen Dutchman Arno Kamminga already throw down a time of 58.52 earlier in the season, nothing too Earth-shattering transpired in this men’s 100m breast here in Barcelona.

Kamminga did double-up on his 50m/100m breaststroke victories from Monaco, still landing atop the podium tonight in 59.24.

That held the advantage over Italy’s national record holder Nicolo Martinenghi who clocked 59.66, following up on 50m breast bronze yesterday.

Japan’s Yu Hanaguruma, who somewhat surprisingly took the 200m breast title at his nation’s International Trials meet in March, was the bronze medal winner here in 1:00.26.

