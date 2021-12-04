Miami (OH) Invite: GCU Men Go 7-For-7 On The Night, Sweep Day 2 Events

2021 MIAMI INVITE

Thursday, December 2nd – Saturday, December 4th

Corwin M Nixon Aquatic Center, Oxford, OH

SCY (25y)

Day 2 Prelims Results

Day 2 Finals Results

Results on Meet Mobile: “2021 Miami Invite – 28th Annual”

Day 2 of the Miami Invite featured the men’s and women’s 200 medley relays, 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and the 800 free relays.

The Miami women and GCU men extended their leads, with Miami adding 701 points and GCU adding 549 points to their overall totals.

The Miami Invite includes 3 teams: The Miami Redhawks, Grand Canyon, and Youngstown State.

WOMEN’S RECAP

The Miami women started off the night with a bang as they narrowly defeated GCU’s 200 medley relay (1:40.37) for the win (1:40.15). Miami’s Madeline Padavic threw down a massive 24.9 backstroke split which took them out, but GCU’s Raphaela Nakashima split 28.26 on the breast to bring GCU in the lead. Miami’s Emily O’Connell brought them right back into it, splitting 23.8 on the fly, and Nicole Maier anchored in 22.11 to out-touch GCU.

The Miami women almost swept the events on Day 2, with the only event they lost being the 100 breast. GCU’s Nakashima won the breast in 1:01.33, while her teammate Maria Brunlehner placing 2nd in 1:01.39.

Padavic lead start-to-finish in the 100 back (54.52) and was able to get her hand on the wall before GCU’s charging Briana Rittenbach (54.64).

OTHER EVENT CHAMPIONS:

Miami’s Honor Brodie-Foy dropped over a second from her prelims swims and won the 100 fly (54.30), inching closer to the NCAA Division I “B” Standard of 53.76.

Miami’s Nicole Maier won the 400 IM (4:12.59) and picks up an NCAA Division I “B” Standard.

Miami won the women’s 800 free relay, with Maier leading off in an astonishing 1:45.99, which was the fastest split in the field by almost four seconds and earned her another NCAA Division I “B” Standard. The only sub-1:50 swim we saw was Brunlehner’s lead-off leg (1:49.80) for GCU.

TEAM SCORES (WOMEN) – THRU DAY 1

Miami University (Ohio), 1034 Grand Canyon University, 766 Youngstown State University, 388

MEN’S RECAP

The GCU men finished the night went 7-for-7 in victories tonight, winning every event and further extending their lead over the Miami Redhawks.

GCU started the finals session with a dominant performance in the 200 medley relay, as their relays placed 1st-3rd-4th overall in the finals. GCU’s “A” medley relay won the event, but had two splits that were slower than the other GCU relays. Kainan Coerin De Jesus split 22.17 on backstroke from the “C” relay, which was significantly faster than Dylan Nasser (22.82) from the “A” relay. In addition, Omar Elsayd from the “B” relay had the fastest free split (19.27) from all of GCU’s relays.

Notably, all 3 freestyle anchors all split 19.3 or better, which was expected after GCU’s 200 free relay went 1:18.25 on Thursday. GCU’s 200 medley relay performances added 72 total points to their team’s score.

In the 400 IM, GCU’s Mikhail Lyubavskiy dropped 7 seconds from his prelims swim to win the 400 IM (3:51.52). Gavin Webb broke his 2nd individual team record tonight, this time in the 400 IM (3:56.59). He took another second off his record-setting prelims swim, and his finals performance earned him 3rd place overall and 16 points for Youngstown.

This wasn’t Youngstown’s only team record of the night. Karan Raju set a YSU record time in the 200 free (1:40.37) and Aleksa Radjenovic became the 1st YSU male to break 48 seconds in the 100 fly, placing 2nd overall in 47.63.

The 100 fly featured 3 athletes that swam sub-48, with GCU’s Adrian Curbelo Tejera getting the win in 47.14. Tejera broke 47 seconds for the first time (46.98) in prelims, however both swims were good enough to earn him an NCAA Division I “B” Standard.

OTHER EVENT CHAMPIONS:

GCU’s Florent Janin led from start to finish in the men’s 200 free (1:37.23), taking the first 100 out in a blistering 46.9.

GCU’s Alonso Carazo Barbero won the men’s 100 breast (54.71), with Miami’s Adrian Dulay just behind in 55.29.

GCU’s Dylan Nassar was the only swimmer under 49 seconds in the 100 back, winning the event with a new personal best of 48.86.

GCU won the men’s 800 free relay (6:33.28), 10 seconds faster than the Miami men (6:43.73). Up to this point in the meet, GCU has scored points on multiple relays in each contested relay event.

TEAM SCORES (MEN) – THRU DAY 2