Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Men’s Recruit Ranks: Individual Scoring For All Classes Through 2024 NCAAs

Comments: 2

It’s post-NCAA retrospective time, as we look back at recruit rankings through the lens of now-updated NCAA scoring data. We’ve focused in on the senior class (after four NCAA seasons) and the freshman class (after their first NCAA showings), and now it’s time to share all of our data for the four classes currently making up the NCAA field.

Further reading:

We’ll also include this year’s freshmen and seniors to have all the data in one post. You can find further analysis of those classes above.

Notes:

  • The data included is only individual scoring at NCAAs. That’s not an exact measure of an athlete’s contribution to a program: many of these swimmers (and others not listed) were relay scorers at NCAAs, scored significant points at conference meets and provided great leadership and culture-building for their programs. This data isn’t a perfect analysis of the best recruits – it’s merely a quick look at the data we can compile.
  • Some of these athletes haven’t had as many scoring seasons as others in their class. Some redshirted a season and have more remaining seasons. Some deferred their enrollment as freshmen. Some sat out a year with a transfer. Some turned pro early. Some will turn pro early. Some are hard to pigeonhole into a specific class, international athletes especially. We did our best to group athletes where they best fit. Again, this isn’t a hard-and-fast ranking of value – it’s just the best data we can compile.
  • The ranks are from our recruit rankings, typically compiled when these athletes were high school juniors. We don’t include internationals in those rankings, as it’s difficult to figure out if and when internationals will join the NCAA and which class they should be grouped with before they appear in the NCAA. Do bear in mind that our rankings were done well over a year before any of these athletes appeared in NCAA competition, so if you do have a quibble with a specific rank, you may want to check how fast that athlete actually was when the ranking was done before you get too livid. Unranked recruits showing massive improvement curves are some of the best stories in the NCAA year-in and year-out, and one reason we rank recruits is so we can better see which athletes had great rises during their college careers.
  • All that said, compiling these ranks is a lot of data entry and a lot of research. If we missed anyone, or misclassified anyone with the wrong class or with the wrong domestic/international tag, please let us know in the comments and we’ll update our data as soon as possible!

SENIORS (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2020, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2024)

RANKED RECRUITS

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points 2024 NCAA Points
1 Carson Foster Texas 133 45 46 42 pro
2 Luca Urlando Georgia 76 26 50
3 Jake Magahey Georgia 128 42 32 32 32
4 Wyatt Davis Michigan 0 0 0
5 Destin Lasco Cal 208 49 52 53 54
6 Matt Brownstead Virginia 63 15 30.5 5 12.5
7 Adam Chaney Florida 87 25 25 19 18
8 Ethan Hu Stanford 5 5 no invite no invite no invite
9 Jake Mitchell Michigan/Florida 34 0 0 21 13
10 Coby Carrozza Texas 39 3 7 17 12
11 Luke Miller NC State 47 2 15 6 24
12 Ethan Heasley Texas 0 0 no invite
13 Ben Dillard USC 0 0 0 no invite 0
14 Luke Maurer Stanford 8 0 3 5 0
15 Rick Mihm Stanford 0 0 0 0 0
16 David Johnston Texas 105 23 39 43 redshirt
17 Forrest Frazier Cal 0 0 no invite no invite no invite
18 Ethan Dang Stanford 0 0 no invite no invite no invite
19 Matt King Alabama/Virginia 31 14 17
20 Jonathan Affeld Stanford 0 0 0 relay-only
HM Preston Forst Stanford 16 7 9 0 no invite
HM Sean Faikish Notre Dame 0 0 no invite relay-only no invite
HM Arik Katz Harvard 0 0 0
HM Tyler Christianson Notre Dame 0 0 0 no invite relay-only
HM Owen Conley Ohio State 0 0 no invite no invite no invite
HM Dare Rose Cal 62.5 3 9 22 28.5

UNRANKED RECRUITS

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points
2024 NCAA Points
Charlie Clark Ohio State 43 11 11 12 9
BOTR Reid Mikuta Auburn 16 9 7
Jake Newmark Wisconsin 15 0 (relay-only) 0 15 no invite
Brian Benzing Towson 24 4 2 18
Owen Lloyd NC State 20 no invite no invite 6 14
Jace Crawford Florida 4 4 no invite no invite
Evan McInerny Auburn 4 no invite no invite 4 no invite
BOTR Noah Nichols Virginia 31 3 0 0 28
BOTR James Plage NC State 4 3 0 1
Landon Driggers UIndy/Tennessee 2 2 0
BOTR Michael Bonson Auburn 1 no invite no invite 1 0
Tyler Kopp Cal 2 0 0 no invite 2
BOTR Matthew Jensen Cal 2 no invite no invite 0 2
Jassen Yep Indiana 17 no invite no invite 0 17
Alex Sanchez Texas A&M 7 no invite no invite 0 7
BOTR Maxwell Reich Indiana 5 no invite no invite 0 5

INTERNATIONAL RECRUITS

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points
2024 NCAA Points
Bjorn Seeliger Cal 145 32 45 39 29
Youssef Ramadan Virginia Tech 128.5 18 33.5 45 32
Tomer Frankel Indiana 95 18 15 30 32
Carles Coll Marti Virginia Tech 87 13 30 14 30
Andrei Minakov Stanford 60 redshirt 36 15 9
Batur Unlu Georgia Tech 12 9 0 (relay-only) 3
Tommy-Lee Camblong Georgia 1 1 no invite no invite

DIVING RECRUITS

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points
2024 NCAA Points
Bryden Hattie Tennessee 92 16 16 30 30
Noah Duperre Texas 62 23 7 20 12
Jack Matthews Miami 12 12
Brendan McCourt Texas 6 1 no invite 5 0
Ethan Foster Stanford 6 no invite 0 6
Anton Svirskyi Florida 2 no invite 2 no invite 0
Jacob Reasor Tennessee 2 no invite 0 no invite 2

JUNIORS (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2021, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2024)

  • Even though he won’t be adding to his point total in 2025Leon Marchand will be hard to catch as the top scorer from this class of swimmers, having compiled 177 of the maximum 180 points through three seasons at Arizona State. Marchand’s dominance as a junior included adding a new record and NCAA title to his name in the 500 free, briefly holding the 200 free all-time record, and sweeping his individual events for the second straight year at NCAAs. Ultimately, three years of Marchand raising the bar in Tempe led the Sun Devils to their first national team title.
  • The only swimmer with a mathematical chance of catching Marchand’s point total next season, Jordan Crooks didn’t win a second individual title this season but widened his range to include the 200 free, placing 6th in the event to go along with a runner-up finish in the 50 and 4th-place finish in the 100 for 45 points. He would need 55 (two wins and a top-four finish) to catch Marchand’s total.
  • Also eclipsing 100 points through three seasons in college are Texas’ Luke Hobson and Cal’s Gabriel Jett.
  • Hobson ran into Marchand in the 500 free, but defended his title in the 200 free and finished the meet with 43 points and 101 overall. #10 coming out of high school, he has the most points among any of our ranked recruits.
  • Jett, an unranked ‘BOTR’ recruit, sits one point back of Hobson at an even 100, following up a 46-point effort last year with 41 more in 2024, making three ‘A’ finals including a 4th-place showing in the 500 free.
  • Aiden Hayes, ranked #1 coming out of high school, sits 2nd among the ranked recruits, scoring 36 points this season for 84 total. He was 3rd in the 200 fly after winning last year and also made the ‘A’ final in the 100 fly.
  • This year’s 200 free ‘A’ final was made up entirely of junior swimmers, and finishing behind Hobson in the runner-up position was Jack Alexy, who scored 49 points for the second-most in this class behind Marchand and the fifth-most in the entire meet. Alexy was 3rd in both the 50 and 100 free along with his 200 free finish, climbing to 79 points overall after he didn’t score as a freshman.
  • Finishing one spot behind Alexy in the 200 free (and not far off in the point totals for the meet) was Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano, who like Alexy, had a breakout in the summer of 2023 and figures to play a pivotal role on Team USA’s relays in Paris. In the 50/100/200 free, Guiliano finished 4/5/3, scoring 45 points and hitting 61 overall as an unranked recruit.
  • Along with Marchand and Crooks, other international swimmers who scored big this past season were Michigan’s Gal Cohen Groumi and Alabama’s Charlie Hawke. For Hawke, he was among the favorites in the 200 free last season but only mustered one point. This year, he hit taper right and scored 29 points by taking 4th in the 200 free and 5th in the 500 free.
  • The Indiana duo of Carson Tyler and Quentin Henninger combined for a whopping 102 points this season, both set to crack 100 individually next season if they compete. Tyler won the 3-meter and platform events, while Henninger was the runner-up in both springboards.
  • Notable athletes scoring for the first time as juniors were Brown’s Jack Kelly, Alabama’s Kaique Alves and Pitt’s Cameron Cash.

RANKED RECRUITS

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points
2024 NCAA Points
1 Aiden Hayes NC State 84 15 33 36
2 Josh Matheny Indiana 37 0 24 13
3 Jack Aikins Virginia 9 9 0 redshirt
4 Anthony Grimm Texas 0 0
5 Matt Fallon Penn 39.5 22.5 17
6 Jack Alexy Cal 79 0 30 49
7 Arsenio Bustos NC State 54 no invite 21 33
8 Tim Connery Texas/Virginia 4 0 0 4
9 David Curtiss NC State 4.5 2 2.5
10 Luke Hobson Texas 101 18 40 43
11 Luke Barr Indiana 7 no invite 0 7
12 Sam Hoover NC State 0 0 no invite 0
13 Matthew Fenlon Stanford 0 no invite no invite no invite
14 Henry Bethel Auburn 0 no invite 0 0
15 Jacques Rathle Auburn 0 0 0 0
16 Ziyad Saleem Cal 0 no invite no invite no invite
17 Brady Samuels Purdue 1 0 (relay-only) 1 no invite
18 Trent Frandson Cal 0 no invite no invite 0
19 Nate Stoffle Auburn 11 0 11 0
20 Daniel Matheson USC/Arizona State 17 0 3 14
HM Max Iida Virginia 0 no invite no invite no invite
HM Connor Hunt Michigan 0 no invite no invite no invite
HM Tyler Lu Northwestern 0 no invite no invite no invite
HM Hayden Zheng Stanford 0 no invite no invite no invite
HM Garrett Boone NC State 0 no invite
HM Tyler Hulet Texas A&M 0 no invite no invite relay-only
HM Alex McMahon Arizona 0 no invite
HM Mateo Miceli Alabama/Louisville 0 no invite 0 no invite

UNRANKED RECRUITS

RANK NAME COLLEGE TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2022 NCAA POINTS 2023 NCAA POINTS
2024 NCAA Points
BOTR Gabriel Jett Cal 100 13 46 41
BOTR Chris Guiliano Notre Dame 61 0 16 45
Julian Smith Florida 22 no invite 4 18
Mason Mathias Auburn 20 no invite 2 18
Mason Laur Florida 19 0 6 13
Patrick Sammon Arizona State 15 0 (relay-only) 12 3
Macguire McDuff Florida 11 0 3 8
BOTR Jack Kelly Brown 11 no invite 0 11
Aaron Sequeira Stanford 4 0 4 0
BOTR Trey Dickey Texas A&M 3 no invite no invite 3
Finn Brooks Indiana 2 no invite 0 2
Chris O’Grady USC 1 1 0 0

INTERNATIONAL RECRUITS

NAME COLLEGE TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2022 NCAA POINTS 2023 NCAA POINTS
2024 NCAA Points
Leon Marchand Arizona State 177 57 60 60
Jordan Crooks Tennessee 122 29.5 47.5 45
Gal Cohen Groumi Michigan 68.5 15 16 37.5
Ron Polonsky Stanford 49.5 14 19.5 16
Matt Sates Georgia 36 36
Rafael Miroslaw Indiana 35 11 4 20
Charlie Hawke Alabama 30 relay-only 1 29
Murilo Sartori Louisville 22 11 0 11
Bar Soloveychik Minnesota 22 4 0 18
Kaique Alves Alabama 9 relay-only relay-only 9
Joaquin Gonzalez Pineiro Florida 8 no invite 7 1
Mert Kilavuz Georgia Tech 6 6 0
Alex Quach Ohio State 6 6 0
Victor Baganha Penn State 4 0 4 scratch
Robin Hanson Cal 4 2 no invite 2
Oskar Lindholm Florida 3 3 0

DIVING RECRUITS

NAME COLLEGE TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2022 NCAA POINTS 2023 NCAA POINTS
2024 NCAA Points
Carson Tyler Indiana 96 5 35 56
Quentin Henninger Indiana 94 16 32 46
Jack Ryan Stanford 52 5 16 31
Shangfei Wang USC 46 6 31 9
Tyler Downs Purdue 43 43
Clayton Chaplin Ohio State 38 0 15 23
Jordan Rzepka Purdue 34 19 0 15
Mohamed Farouk Miami (FL) 25 0 11 14
Cameron Cash Pitt 24 0 0 24
Allen Bottego Texas A&M 11 0 11 0
Jack Matthews Miami (FL)/Ohio State 10 0 10 no invite
Adrian Abadia Garcia LSU 10 0 10
Rhett Hensley Texas A&M 8 4 4
Adam Wesson Harvard 1 1 0 no invite
Joseph Victor Princeton 1 1 0

SOPHOMORES (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2022, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2026)

  • Josh Liendo joined Marchand as the only other swimmer to have a perfect 60-point campaign individually in 2024, as Liendo brought his total to 114 points after two seasons. The Canadian Gator overcame a gauntlet in each of his events to claim victories, winning the 50 free, 100 fly and defending his title in the 100 free.
  • The next two highest scorers from this class come from Arizona State: Hubert Kos and Owen McDonald.
  • The Hungarian Kos had a monster season and although he didn’t win an individual title, scored 48 points with 2/3/4 finishes in the 200 back, 200 IM and 100 back.
  • Kos’ countryman Zalan Sarkany added 25 points in his sophomore year, including a win in the mile for the Sun Devils.
  • McDonald, an Honorable Mention recruit, has scored more than any of our ranked recruits by a wide margin, following up a 27-point freshman year with 46 this past season. McDonald and Kos flipped places in the 200 IM and 200 back (McDonald placing 2nd and 3rd), and also took 6th in the 100 back.
  • Arizona State has also benefited from this class in the unranked domestic recruit tier, as Jonny Kulow has become a relay horse to go along with his individual tally while Cale Martter followed up not getting an invite last year with eight points as a sophomore.
  • Martter, NC State’s Kyle Ponsler, OSU’s Sam Campbell, Michigan’s Tyler Ray, Auburn’s Danny Schmidt and Penn State’s Cooper Morley all scored for the first time as unranked domestic reruits.
  • Gui Caribe scored 30 points for Tennessee, bringing his total to 50 after two seasons, while other international names Aleksas Savickas and Ruard van Renen also hit double-digit points for the second straight year.
  • Canadian Tristan Jankovics broke out for Ohio State, going from no invite as a freshman to 11 points as a sophomore after placing 8th in the 400 IM.
  • Top-ranked Baylor Nelson of Texas A&M leads the top-20 recruits through two seasons with 46 total points, while Florida’s Gio Linscheer was the top scorer among the group this season with 36 points, setting PBs in all of his events and placing 2nd in the 1650.
  • Another Indiana diving star: Maxwell Weinrich was the top diving scorer among sophomores this season with 19 points, while Texas’ Nick Harris maintains the overall lead with 32 total after scoring 13 in 2024.

RANKED RECRUITS

RANK NAME COLLEGE TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2023 NCAA POINTS 2024 NCAA POINTS
1 Baylor Nelson Texas A&M 46 19 27
2 Quintin McCarty NC State 1 redshirt 1
3 Michael Cotter NC State 0
4 Liam Custer Stanford 0 no invite 0
5 Carl Bloebaum Virginia Tech 0 no invite
6 Matthew Chai Cal 0 no invite
7 Nick Simons Tennessee 4 4
8 Zhier Fan Stanford 0 no invite 0
9 Josh Zuchowski Stanford 0 0 0
10 Landon Gentry Virginia Tech 0 0 no invite
11 Lance Norris NC State 4 no invite 4
12 Charlie Crosby Texas 0 no invite
13 Sebastien Sergile Virginia 0 relay-only no invite
14 Levi Sandidge Kentucky 13 13 0
15 Gio Linscheer Florida 37 1 36
16 Connor Foote Texas A&M 13 2 11
17 Tommy Janton Notre Dame 27 10 17
18 Sam Powe Georgia 0 no invite 0
19 Conor McKenna Princeton 0 no invite no invite
20 Dawson Joyce Florida 0 no invite
HM Kohen Rankin Army 0 no invite 0
HM Logan Zucker Michigan 0 no invite relay-only
HM Alec Enyeart Texas 4 4 no invite
HM Owen McDonald Arizona State 73 27 46
HM JT Ewing NC State 0 no invite
HM Tate Bacon Notre Dame 0 no invite 0

UNRANKED RECRUITS

RANK NAME COLLEGE TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2023 NCAA POINTS
2024 NCAA POINTS
BOTR Jonny Kulow Arizona State 21 6 15
Cale Martter Arizona State 8 no invite 8
BOTR Kyle Ponsler NC State 7 no invite 7
Sam Campbell Ohio State 5 no invite 5
Tyler Ray Michigan 4 no invite 4
Danny Schmidt Auburn 3 0 3
Cooper Morley Penn State 3 no invite 3

INTERNATIONAL RECRUITS

NAME COLLEGE TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2023 NCAA POINTS
2024 NCAA POINTS
Josh Liendo Florida 114 54 60
Hubert Kos Arizona State 85 37 48
Gui Caribe Tennessee 50 20 30
Zalan Sarkany Arizona State 36 11 25
Aleksas Savickas Florida 29 18 11
Ruard Van Renen SIU/Georgia 25 13 12
Dominik Mark Torok Wisconsin 13 4 9
Tristan Jankovics Ohio State 11 no invite 11
Martin Espernberger Tennessee 7 1 6
Taiko Torepe-Ormsby Wisconsin 7 relay-only 7
Alex Axon Ohio State 4 no invite 4
Edouard Fullum-Huot Florida 4 no invite 4
Kai van Westering Indiana 4 no invite 4
Louis Dramm UNC 3 3 0
Mariano Lazzerini Penn State 3 no invite 3
Eitan Ben-Shitrit Michigan 2 0 2

DIVING RECRUITS

NAME COLLEGE TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2023 NCAA POINTS
2024 NCAA POINTS
Nick Harris Texas 32 19 13
Carson Paul LSU 27 9 18
Maxwell Weinrich Indiana 19 0 19
Gage DuBois Arizona 13 13
Joshua Thai Cal 10 3 7
Collier Dyer Mizzou 7 0 7
Laurent Gosselin USC 6 0 6
Peyton Donald Stanford/Florida 3 0 3
Nicholas Stone Tennessee 2 2 0
Daniel Knapp Notre Dame 2 0 2

FRESHMAN (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2023, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2027)

RANKED RECRUITS

RANK NAME TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS
2024 NCAA POINTS
1 Rex Maurer Stanford 0 0
2 Will Modglin Texas 10 10
3 Scotty Buff Florida 6 6
4 Ilya Kharun Arizona State 39 39
5 Nate Germonprez Texas 12 12
6 Aaron Shackell Cal 0 redshirt
7 Henry McFadden Stanford 6 6
8 Hudson Williams NC State 0 0
9 Keaton Jones Cal 8 8
10 Brendan Whitfield Virginia Tech 0 0
11 Gibson Holmes Stanford 0 no invite
12 Roman Jones Cal 0 no invite
13 Logan Brown Texas A&M 0 0
14 Ben Irwin Navy 0 no invite
15 David Schmitt Harvard 0 no invite
16 Chase Mueller NC State 0 no invite
17 Toby Barnett Indiana 0 0
18 Cade Duncan Northwestern 0 no invite
19 Tristan DenBrok Georgia 0 no invite
20 Jonny Marshall Florida 26 26
HM Ethan Harrington Stanford 0 no invite
HM Will Heck NC State 0 no invite
HM Andrew Taylor Florida 16 16
HM Jack Madoch Virginia 0 no invite
HM Hayden Bellotti Virginia 0 no invite
HM Josh Parent Florida 0 no invite
HM Tomas Koski Georgia 0 0
HM Diego Nosack Northwestern 0 0
HM Diggory Dillingham USC 0 redshirt

UNRANKED RECRUITS

RANK NAME TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS
2024 NCAA POINTS
BOTR Colin Geer Michigan 4 4
Early ’24 (#2) Daniel Diehl NC State 3 3

INTERNATIONAL RECRUITS

INTL NAME TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS
2024 NCAA POINTS
Poland Krzysztof Chmielewski USC 16 16
Croatia Jere Hribar LSU 6 6

DIVING RECRUITS

RANK NAME TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS
2024 NCAA POINTS
DIVE YuTong Wang Minnesota 22 22
DIVE Geoffrey Vavitsas Cal 14 14
DIVE Maxwell Miller Purdue 5 5
DIVE Holden Higbie Purdue 5 5
DIVE Tanner Braunton Texas 1 1

ARCHIVES: REVISITING RECRUIT RANKINGS

ANALYSIS AS OF: SPRING 2024 SPRING 2023 SPRING 2022 SPRING 2021 SPRING 2020 SPRING 2019 SPRING 2018 SPRING 2017
Class of 2023
Class of 2022 After Sophomore Year
Class of 2021 After Junior Year After Sophomore Year
Class of 2020 After Senior Year After Junior Year After Sophomore Year
Class of 2019 After Senior Year After Junior Year After Sophomore Year
Class of 2018 After Senior Year After Junior Year After Sophomore Year
After Freshman Year
Class of 2017 After Senior Year After Junior Year After Sophomore Year
After Freshman Year
Class of 2016 After Senior Year
After Junior Year
Class of 2015
After Senior Year
Class of 2014
After Senior Year
Class of 2013
After Senior Year

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Klorn8d
30 minutes ago

Going through the juniors I remembered how their freshman year, Matt sates had almost as much hype and excitement around his swims at Marchand did. They’ve gone really different directions. Dates left uga and hasn’t taken any steps forward internationally, Marchand lead ASU to a national title and is probably the best swimmer in the world now

0
0
Reply
Adrian
30 minutes ago

Danny Schmidt (Germany) and Cooper Morley (NZ) are both internationals.

0
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!