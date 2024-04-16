Men’s Recruit Ranks: Individual Scoring For All Classes Through 2024 NCAAs

It’s post-NCAA retrospective time, as we look back at recruit rankings through the lens of now-updated NCAA scoring data. We’ve focused in on the senior class (after four NCAA seasons) and the freshman class (after their first NCAA showings), and now it’s time to share all of our data for the four classes currently making up the NCAA field.
We’ll also include this year’s freshmen and seniors to have all the data in one post. You can find further analysis of those classes above.
Notes:
- The data included is only individual scoring at NCAAs. That’s not an exact measure of an athlete’s contribution to a program: many of these swimmers (and others not listed) were relay scorers at NCAAs, scored significant points at conference meets and provided great leadership and culture-building for their programs. This data isn’t a perfect analysis of the best recruits – it’s merely a quick look at the data we can compile.
- Some of these athletes haven’t had as many scoring seasons as others in their class. Some redshirted a season and have more remaining seasons. Some deferred their enrollment as freshmen. Some sat out a year with a transfer. Some turned pro early. Some will turn pro early. Some are hard to pigeonhole into a specific class, international athletes especially. We did our best to group athletes where they best fit. Again, this isn’t a hard-and-fast ranking of value – it’s just the best data we can compile.
- The ranks are from our recruit rankings, typically compiled when these athletes were high school juniors. We don’t include internationals in those rankings, as it’s difficult to figure out if and when internationals will join the NCAA and which class they should be grouped with before they appear in the NCAA. Do bear in mind that our rankings were done well over a year before any of these athletes appeared in NCAA competition, so if you do have a quibble with a specific rank, you may want to check how fast that athlete actually was when the ranking was done before you get too livid. Unranked recruits showing massive improvement curves are some of the best stories in the NCAA year-in and year-out, and one reason we rank recruits is so we can better see which athletes had great rises during their college careers.
- All that said, compiling these ranks is a lot of data entry and a lot of research. If we missed anyone, or misclassified anyone with the wrong class or with the wrong domestic/international tag, please let us know in the comments and we’ll update our data as soon as possible!
SENIORS (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2020, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2024)
RANKED RECRUITS
|Rank
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2021 NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|2023 NCAA Points
|2024 NCAA Points
|1
|Carson Foster
|Texas
|133
|45
|46
|42
|pro
|2
|Luca Urlando
|Georgia
|76
|26
|50
|–
|–
|3
|Jake Magahey
|Georgia
|128
|42
|32
|32
|32
|4
|Wyatt Davis
|Michigan
|0
|0
|–
|0
|–
|5
|Destin Lasco
|Cal
|208
|49
|52
|53
|54
|6
|Matt Brownstead
|Virginia
|63
|15
|30.5
|5
|12.5
|7
|Adam Chaney
|Florida
|87
|25
|25
|19
|18
|8
|Ethan Hu
|Stanford
|5
|5
|no invite
|no invite
|no invite
|9
|Jake Mitchell
|Michigan/Florida
|34
|0
|0
|21
|13
|10
|Coby Carrozza
|Texas
|39
|3
|7
|17
|12
|11
|Luke Miller
|NC State
|47
|2
|15
|6
|24
|12
|Ethan Heasley
|Texas
|0
|0
|no invite
|–
|–
|13
|Ben Dillard
|USC
|0
|0
|0
|no invite
|0
|14
|Luke Maurer
|Stanford
|8
|0
|3
|5
|0
|15
|Rick Mihm
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|David Johnston
|Texas
|105
|23
|39
|43
|redshirt
|17
|Forrest Frazier
|Cal
|0
|0
|no invite
|no invite
|no invite
|18
|Ethan Dang
|Stanford
|0
|0
|no invite
|no invite
|no invite
|19
|Matt King
|Alabama/Virginia
|31
|14
|17
|–
|–
|20
|Jonathan Affeld
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|relay-only
|–
|HM
|Preston Forst
|Stanford
|16
|7
|9
|0
|no invite
|HM
|Sean Faikish
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|no invite
|relay-only
|no invite
|HM
|Arik Katz
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|–
|–
|HM
|Tyler Christianson
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|no invite
|relay-only
|HM
|Owen Conley
|Ohio State
|0
|0
|no invite
|no invite
|no invite
|HM
|Dare Rose
|Cal
|62.5
|3
|9
|22
|28.5
UNRANKED RECRUITS
|Rank
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2021 NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|2023 NCAA Points
|
2024 NCAA Points
|Charlie Clark
|Ohio State
|43
|11
|11
|12
|9
|BOTR
|Reid Mikuta
|Auburn
|16
|9
|7
|–
|Jake Newmark
|Wisconsin
|15
|0 (relay-only)
|0
|15
|no invite
|Brian Benzing
|Towson
|24
|4
|2
|18
|Owen Lloyd
|NC State
|20
|no invite
|no invite
|6
|14
|Jace Crawford
|Florida
|4
|4
|no invite
|no invite
|Evan McInerny
|Auburn
|4
|no invite
|no invite
|4
|no invite
|BOTR
|Noah Nichols
|Virginia
|31
|3
|0
|0
|28
|BOTR
|James Plage
|NC State
|4
|3
|0
|1
|Landon Driggers
|UIndy/Tennessee
|2
|2
|0
|BOTR
|Michael Bonson
|Auburn
|1
|no invite
|no invite
|1
|0
|Tyler Kopp
|Cal
|2
|0
|0
|no invite
|2
|BOTR
|Matthew Jensen
|Cal
|2
|no invite
|no invite
|0
|2
|Jassen Yep
|Indiana
|17
|no invite
|no invite
|0
|17
|Alex Sanchez
|Texas A&M
|7
|no invite
|no invite
|0
|7
|BOTR
|Maxwell Reich
|Indiana
|5
|no invite
|no invite
|0
|5
INTERNATIONAL RECRUITS
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2021 NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|2023 NCAA Points
|
2024 NCAA Points
|Bjorn Seeliger
|Cal
|145
|32
|45
|39
|29
|Youssef Ramadan
|Virginia Tech
|128.5
|18
|33.5
|45
|32
|Tomer Frankel
|Indiana
|95
|18
|15
|30
|32
|Carles Coll Marti
|Virginia Tech
|87
|13
|30
|14
|30
|Andrei Minakov
|Stanford
|60
|redshirt
|36
|15
|9
|Batur Unlu
|Georgia Tech
|12
|9
|0 (relay-only)
|3
|–
|Tommy-Lee Camblong
|Georgia
|1
|1
|no invite
|no invite
|–
DIVING RECRUITS
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2021 NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|2023 NCAA Points
|
2024 NCAA Points
|Bryden Hattie
|Tennessee
|92
|16
|16
|30
|30
|Noah Duperre
|Texas
|62
|23
|7
|20
|12
|Jack Matthews
|Miami
|12
|12
|–
|–
|–
|Brendan McCourt
|Texas
|6
|1
|no invite
|5
|0
|Ethan Foster
|Stanford
|6
|no invite
|0
|6
|–
|Anton Svirskyi
|Florida
|2
|no invite
|2
|no invite
|0
|Jacob Reasor
|Tennessee
|2
|no invite
|0
|no invite
|2
JUNIORS (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2021, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2024)
- Even though he won’t be adding to his point total in 2025, Leon Marchand will be hard to catch as the top scorer from this class of swimmers, having compiled 177 of the maximum 180 points through three seasons at Arizona State. Marchand’s dominance as a junior included adding a new record and NCAA title to his name in the 500 free, briefly holding the 200 free all-time record, and sweeping his individual events for the second straight year at NCAAs. Ultimately, three years of Marchand raising the bar in Tempe led the Sun Devils to their first national team title.
- The only swimmer with a mathematical chance of catching Marchand’s point total next season, Jordan Crooks didn’t win a second individual title this season but widened his range to include the 200 free, placing 6th in the event to go along with a runner-up finish in the 50 and 4th-place finish in the 100 for 45 points. He would need 55 (two wins and a top-four finish) to catch Marchand’s total.
- Also eclipsing 100 points through three seasons in college are Texas’ Luke Hobson and Cal’s Gabriel Jett.
- Hobson ran into Marchand in the 500 free, but defended his title in the 200 free and finished the meet with 43 points and 101 overall. #10 coming out of high school, he has the most points among any of our ranked recruits.
- Jett, an unranked ‘BOTR’ recruit, sits one point back of Hobson at an even 100, following up a 46-point effort last year with 41 more in 2024, making three ‘A’ finals including a 4th-place showing in the 500 free.
- Aiden Hayes, ranked #1 coming out of high school, sits 2nd among the ranked recruits, scoring 36 points this season for 84 total. He was 3rd in the 200 fly after winning last year and also made the ‘A’ final in the 100 fly.
- This year’s 200 free ‘A’ final was made up entirely of junior swimmers, and finishing behind Hobson in the runner-up position was Jack Alexy, who scored 49 points for the second-most in this class behind Marchand and the fifth-most in the entire meet. Alexy was 3rd in both the 50 and 100 free along with his 200 free finish, climbing to 79 points overall after he didn’t score as a freshman.
- Finishing one spot behind Alexy in the 200 free (and not far off in the point totals for the meet) was Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano, who like Alexy, had a breakout in the summer of 2023 and figures to play a pivotal role on Team USA’s relays in Paris. In the 50/100/200 free, Guiliano finished 4/5/3, scoring 45 points and hitting 61 overall as an unranked recruit.
- Along with Marchand and Crooks, other international swimmers who scored big this past season were Michigan’s Gal Cohen Groumi and Alabama’s Charlie Hawke. For Hawke, he was among the favorites in the 200 free last season but only mustered one point. This year, he hit taper right and scored 29 points by taking 4th in the 200 free and 5th in the 500 free.
- The Indiana duo of Carson Tyler and Quentin Henninger combined for a whopping 102 points this season, both set to crack 100 individually next season if they compete. Tyler won the 3-meter and platform events, while Henninger was the runner-up in both springboards.
- Notable athletes scoring for the first time as juniors were Brown’s Jack Kelly, Alabama’s Kaique Alves and Pitt’s Cameron Cash.
|Rank
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|2023 NCAA Points
|
2024 NCAA Points
|1
|Aiden Hayes
|NC State
|84
|15
|33
|36
|2
|Josh Matheny
|Indiana
|37
|0
|24
|13
|3
|Jack Aikins
|Virginia
|9
|9
|0
|redshirt
|4
|Anthony Grimm
|Texas
|0
|0
|–
|–
|5
|Matt Fallon
|Penn
|39.5
|22.5
|–
|17
|6
|Jack Alexy
|Cal
|79
|0
|30
|49
|7
|Arsenio Bustos
|NC State
|54
|no invite
|21
|33
|8
|Tim Connery
|Texas/Virginia
|4
|0
|0
|4
|9
|David Curtiss
|NC State
|4.5
|2
|2.5
|–
|10
|Luke Hobson
|Texas
|101
|18
|40
|43
|11
|Luke Barr
|Indiana
|7
|no invite
|0
|7
|12
|Sam Hoover
|NC State
|0
|0
|no invite
|0
|13
|Matthew Fenlon
|Stanford
|0
|no invite
|no invite
|no invite
|14
|Henry Bethel
|Auburn
|0
|no invite
|0
|0
|15
|Jacques Rathle
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Ziyad Saleem
|Cal
|0
|no invite
|no invite
|no invite
|17
|Brady Samuels
|Purdue
|1
|0 (relay-only)
|1
|no invite
|18
|Trent Frandson
|Cal
|0
|no invite
|no invite
|0
|19
|Nate Stoffle
|Auburn
|11
|0
|11
|0
|20
|Daniel Matheson
|USC/Arizona State
|17
|0
|3
|14
|HM
|Max Iida
|Virginia
|0
|no invite
|no invite
|no invite
|HM
|Connor Hunt
|Michigan
|0
|no invite
|no invite
|no invite
|HM
|Tyler Lu
|Northwestern
|0
|no invite
|no invite
|no invite
|HM
|Hayden Zheng
|Stanford
|0
|no invite
|no invite
|no invite
|HM
|Garrett Boone
|NC State
|0
|no invite
|–
|–
|HM
|Tyler Hulet
|Texas A&M
|0
|no invite
|no invite
|relay-only
|HM
|Alex McMahon
|Arizona
|0
|no invite
|–
|–
|HM
|Mateo Miceli
|Alabama/Louisville
|0
|no invite
|0
|no invite
UNRANKED RECRUITS
|RANK
|NAME
|COLLEGE TEAM
|TOTAL NCAA POINTS
|2022 NCAA POINTS
|2023 NCAA POINTS
|
2024 NCAA Points
|BOTR
|Gabriel Jett
|Cal
|100
|13
|46
|41
|BOTR
|Chris Guiliano
|Notre Dame
|61
|0
|16
|45
|Julian Smith
|Florida
|22
|no invite
|4
|18
|Mason Mathias
|Auburn
|20
|no invite
|2
|18
|Mason Laur
|Florida
|19
|0
|6
|13
|Patrick Sammon
|Arizona State
|15
|0 (relay-only)
|12
|3
|Macguire McDuff
|Florida
|11
|0
|3
|8
|BOTR
|Jack Kelly
|Brown
|11
|no invite
|0
|11
|Aaron Sequeira
|Stanford
|4
|0
|4
|0
|BOTR
|Trey Dickey
|Texas A&M
|3
|no invite
|no invite
|3
|Finn Brooks
|Indiana
|2
|no invite
|0
|2
|Chris O’Grady
|USC
|1
|1
|0
|0
INTERNATIONAL RECRUITS
|NAME
|COLLEGE TEAM
|TOTAL NCAA POINTS
|2022 NCAA POINTS
|2023 NCAA POINTS
|
2024 NCAA Points
|Leon Marchand
|Arizona State
|177
|57
|60
|60
|Jordan Crooks
|Tennessee
|122
|29.5
|47.5
|45
|Gal Cohen Groumi
|Michigan
|68.5
|15
|16
|37.5
|Ron Polonsky
|Stanford
|49.5
|14
|19.5
|16
|Matt Sates
|Georgia
|36
|36
|–
|–
|Rafael Miroslaw
|Indiana
|35
|11
|4
|20
|Charlie Hawke
|Alabama
|30
|relay-only
|1
|29
|Murilo Sartori
|Louisville
|22
|11
|0
|11
|Bar Soloveychik
|Minnesota
|22
|4
|0
|18
|Kaique Alves
|Alabama
|9
|relay-only
|relay-only
|9
|Joaquin Gonzalez Pineiro
|Florida
|8
|no invite
|7
|1
|Mert Kilavuz
|Georgia Tech
|6
|6
|0
|–
|Alex Quach
|Ohio State
|6
|6
|0
|–
|Victor Baganha
|Penn State
|4
|0
|4
|scratch
|Robin Hanson
|Cal
|4
|2
|no invite
|2
|Oskar Lindholm
|Florida
|3
|3
|0
|–
DIVING RECRUITS
|NAME
|COLLEGE TEAM
|TOTAL NCAA POINTS
|2022 NCAA POINTS
|2023 NCAA POINTS
|
2024 NCAA Points
|Carson Tyler
|Indiana
|96
|5
|35
|56
|Quentin Henninger
|Indiana
|94
|16
|32
|46
|Jack Ryan
|Stanford
|52
|5
|16
|31
|Shangfei Wang
|USC
|46
|6
|31
|9
|Tyler Downs
|Purdue
|43
|43
|–
|–
|Clayton Chaplin
|Ohio State
|38
|0
|15
|23
|Jordan Rzepka
|Purdue
|34
|19
|0
|15
|Mohamed Farouk
|Miami (FL)
|25
|0
|11
|14
|Cameron Cash
|Pitt
|24
|0
|0
|24
|Allen Bottego
|Texas A&M
|11
|0
|11
|0
|Jack Matthews
|Miami (FL)/Ohio State
|10
|0
|10
|no invite
|Adrian Abadia Garcia
|LSU
|10
|0
|10
|–
|Rhett Hensley
|Texas A&M
|8
|4
|4
|Adam Wesson
|Harvard
|1
|1
|0
|no invite
|Joseph Victor
|Princeton
|1
|1
|0
|–
SOPHOMORES (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2022, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2026)
- Josh Liendo joined Marchand as the only other swimmer to have a perfect 60-point campaign individually in 2024, as Liendo brought his total to 114 points after two seasons. The Canadian Gator overcame a gauntlet in each of his events to claim victories, winning the 50 free, 100 fly and defending his title in the 100 free.
- The next two highest scorers from this class come from Arizona State: Hubert Kos and Owen McDonald.
- The Hungarian Kos had a monster season and although he didn’t win an individual title, scored 48 points with 2/3/4 finishes in the 200 back, 200 IM and 100 back.
- Kos’ countryman Zalan Sarkany added 25 points in his sophomore year, including a win in the mile for the Sun Devils.
- McDonald, an Honorable Mention recruit, has scored more than any of our ranked recruits by a wide margin, following up a 27-point freshman year with 46 this past season. McDonald and Kos flipped places in the 200 IM and 200 back (McDonald placing 2nd and 3rd), and also took 6th in the 100 back.
- Arizona State has also benefited from this class in the unranked domestic recruit tier, as Jonny Kulow has become a relay horse to go along with his individual tally while Cale Martter followed up not getting an invite last year with eight points as a sophomore.
- Martter, NC State’s Kyle Ponsler, OSU’s Sam Campbell, Michigan’s Tyler Ray, Auburn’s Danny Schmidt and Penn State’s Cooper Morley all scored for the first time as unranked domestic reruits.
- Gui Caribe scored 30 points for Tennessee, bringing his total to 50 after two seasons, while other international names Aleksas Savickas and Ruard van Renen also hit double-digit points for the second straight year.
- Canadian Tristan Jankovics broke out for Ohio State, going from no invite as a freshman to 11 points as a sophomore after placing 8th in the 400 IM.
- Top-ranked Baylor Nelson of Texas A&M leads the top-20 recruits through two seasons with 46 total points, while Florida’s Gio Linscheer was the top scorer among the group this season with 36 points, setting PBs in all of his events and placing 2nd in the 1650.
- Another Indiana diving star: Maxwell Weinrich was the top diving scorer among sophomores this season with 19 points, while Texas’ Nick Harris maintains the overall lead with 32 total after scoring 13 in 2024.
|RANK
|NAME
|COLLEGE TEAM
|TOTAL NCAA POINTS
|2023 NCAA POINTS
|2024 NCAA POINTS
|1
|Baylor Nelson
|Texas A&M
|46
|19
|27
|2
|Quintin McCarty
|NC State
|1
|redshirt
|1
|3
|Michael Cotter
|NC State
|0
|–
|–
|4
|Liam Custer
|Stanford
|0
|no invite
|0
|5
|Carl Bloebaum
|Virginia Tech
|0
|–
|no invite
|6
|Matthew Chai
|Cal
|0
|no invite
|–
|7
|Nick Simons
|Tennessee
|4
|4
|–
|8
|Zhier Fan
|Stanford
|0
|no invite
|0
|9
|Josh Zuchowski
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Landon Gentry
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|no invite
|11
|Lance Norris
|NC State
|4
|no invite
|4
|12
|Charlie Crosby
|Texas
|0
|no invite
|–
|13
|Sebastien Sergile
|Virginia
|0
|relay-only
|no invite
|14
|Levi Sandidge
|Kentucky
|13
|13
|0
|15
|Gio Linscheer
|Florida
|37
|1
|36
|16
|Connor Foote
|Texas A&M
|13
|2
|11
|17
|Tommy Janton
|Notre Dame
|27
|10
|17
|18
|Sam Powe
|Georgia
|0
|no invite
|0
|19
|Conor McKenna
|Princeton
|0
|no invite
|no invite
|20
|Dawson Joyce
|Florida
|0
|no invite
|–
|HM
|Kohen Rankin
|Army
|0
|no invite
|0
|HM
|Logan Zucker
|Michigan
|0
|no invite
|relay-only
|HM
|Alec Enyeart
|Texas
|4
|4
|no invite
|HM
|Owen McDonald
|Arizona State
|73
|27
|46
|HM
|JT Ewing
|NC State
|0
|–
|no invite
|HM
|Tate Bacon
|Notre Dame
|0
|no invite
|0
UNRANKED RECRUITS
|RANK
|NAME
|COLLEGE TEAM
|TOTAL NCAA POINTS
|2023 NCAA POINTS
|
2024 NCAA POINTS
|BOTR
|Jonny Kulow
|Arizona State
|21
|6
|15
|Cale Martter
|Arizona State
|8
|no invite
|8
|BOTR
|Kyle Ponsler
|NC State
|7
|no invite
|7
|Sam Campbell
|Ohio State
|5
|no invite
|5
|Tyler Ray
|Michigan
|4
|no invite
|4
|Danny Schmidt
|Auburn
|3
|0
|3
|Cooper Morley
|Penn State
|3
|no invite
|3
INTERNATIONAL RECRUITS
|NAME
|COLLEGE TEAM
|TOTAL NCAA POINTS
|2023 NCAA POINTS
|
2024 NCAA POINTS
|Josh Liendo
|Florida
|114
|54
|60
|Hubert Kos
|Arizona State
|85
|37
|48
|Gui Caribe
|Tennessee
|50
|20
|30
|Zalan Sarkany
|Arizona State
|36
|11
|25
|Aleksas Savickas
|Florida
|29
|18
|11
|Ruard Van Renen
|SIU/Georgia
|25
|13
|12
|Dominik Mark Torok
|Wisconsin
|13
|4
|9
|Tristan Jankovics
|Ohio State
|11
|no invite
|11
|Martin Espernberger
|Tennessee
|7
|1
|6
|Taiko Torepe-Ormsby
|Wisconsin
|7
|relay-only
|7
|Alex Axon
|Ohio State
|4
|no invite
|4
|Edouard Fullum-Huot
|Florida
|4
|no invite
|4
|Kai van Westering
|Indiana
|4
|no invite
|4
|Louis Dramm
|UNC
|3
|3
|0
|Mariano Lazzerini
|Penn State
|3
|no invite
|3
|Eitan Ben-Shitrit
|Michigan
|2
|0
|2
DIVING RECRUITS
|NAME
|COLLEGE TEAM
|TOTAL NCAA POINTS
|2023 NCAA POINTS
|
2024 NCAA POINTS
|Nick Harris
|Texas
|32
|19
|13
|Carson Paul
|LSU
|27
|9
|18
|Maxwell Weinrich
|Indiana
|19
|0
|19
|Gage DuBois
|Arizona
|13
|–
|13
|Joshua Thai
|Cal
|10
|3
|7
|Collier Dyer
|Mizzou
|7
|0
|7
|Laurent Gosselin
|USC
|6
|0
|6
|Peyton Donald
|Stanford/Florida
|3
|0
|3
|Nicholas Stone
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|0
|Daniel Knapp
|Notre Dame
|2
|0
|2
FRESHMAN (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2023, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2027)
RANKED RECRUITS
|RANK
|NAME
|TEAM
|TOTAL NCAA POINTS
|
2024 NCAA POINTS
|1
|Rex Maurer
|Stanford
|0
|0
|2
|Will Modglin
|Texas
|10
|10
|3
|Scotty Buff
|Florida
|6
|6
|4
|Ilya Kharun
|Arizona State
|39
|39
|5
|Nate Germonprez
|Texas
|12
|12
|6
|Aaron Shackell
|Cal
|0
|redshirt
|7
|Henry McFadden
|Stanford
|6
|6
|8
|Hudson Williams
|NC State
|0
|0
|9
|Keaton Jones
|Cal
|8
|8
|10
|Brendan Whitfield
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|11
|Gibson Holmes
|Stanford
|0
|no invite
|12
|Roman Jones
|Cal
|0
|no invite
|13
|Logan Brown
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|14
|Ben Irwin
|Navy
|0
|no invite
|15
|David Schmitt
|Harvard
|0
|no invite
|16
|Chase Mueller
|NC State
|0
|no invite
|17
|Toby Barnett
|Indiana
|0
|0
|18
|Cade Duncan
|Northwestern
|0
|no invite
|19
|Tristan DenBrok
|Georgia
|0
|no invite
|20
|Jonny Marshall
|Florida
|26
|26
|HM
|Ethan Harrington
|Stanford
|0
|no invite
|HM
|Will Heck
|NC State
|0
|no invite
|HM
|Andrew Taylor
|Florida
|16
|16
|HM
|Jack Madoch
|Virginia
|0
|no invite
|HM
|Hayden Bellotti
|Virginia
|0
|no invite
|HM
|Josh Parent
|Florida
|0
|no invite
|HM
|Tomas Koski
|Georgia
|0
|0
|HM
|Diego Nosack
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|HM
|Diggory Dillingham
|USC
|0
|redshirt
UNRANKED RECRUITS
|RANK
|NAME
|TEAM
|TOTAL NCAA POINTS
|
2024 NCAA POINTS
|BOTR
|Colin Geer
|Michigan
|4
|4
|Early ’24 (#2)
|Daniel Diehl
|NC State
|3
|3
INTERNATIONAL RECRUITS
|INTL
|NAME
|TEAM
|TOTAL NCAA POINTS
|
2024 NCAA POINTS
|Poland
|Krzysztof Chmielewski
|USC
|16
|16
|Croatia
|Jere Hribar
|LSU
|6
|6
DIVING RECRUITS
|RANK
|NAME
|TEAM
|TOTAL NCAA POINTS
|
2024 NCAA POINTS
|DIVE
|YuTong Wang
|Minnesota
|22
|22
|DIVE
|Geoffrey Vavitsas
|Cal
|14
|14
|DIVE
|Maxwell Miller
|Purdue
|5
|5
|DIVE
|Holden Higbie
|Purdue
|5
|5
|DIVE
|Tanner Braunton
|Texas
|1
|1
