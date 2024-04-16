Men’s Recruit Ranks: Individual Scoring For All Classes Through 2024 NCAAs

It’s post-NCAA retrospective time, as we look back at recruit rankings through the lens of now-updated NCAA scoring data. We’ve focused in on the senior class (after four NCAA seasons) and the freshman class (after their first NCAA showings), and now it’s time to share all of our data for the four classes currently making up the NCAA field.

Further reading:

We’ll also include this year’s freshmen and seniors to have all the data in one post. You can find further analysis of those classes above.

Notes:

The data included is only individual scoring at NCAAs. That’s not an exact measure of an athlete’s contribution to a program: many of these swimmers (and others not listed) were relay scorers at NCAAs, scored significant points at conference meets and provided great leadership and culture-building for their programs. This data isn’t a perfect analysis of the best recruits – it’s merely a quick look at the data we can compile.

Some of these athletes haven’t had as many scoring seasons as others in their class. Some redshirted a season and have more remaining seasons. Some deferred their enrollment as freshmen. Some sat out a year with a transfer. Some turned pro early. Some will turn pro early. Some are hard to pigeonhole into a specific class, international athletes especially. We did our best to group athletes where they best fit. Again, this isn’t a hard-and-fast ranking of value – it’s just the best data we can compile.

The ranks are from our recruit rankings, typically compiled when these athletes were high school juniors. We don’t include internationals in those rankings, as it’s difficult to figure out if and when internationals will join the NCAA and which class they should be grouped with before they appear in the NCAA. Do bear in mind that our rankings were done well over a year before any of these athletes appeared in NCAA competition, so if you do have a quibble with a specific rank, you may want to check how fast that athlete actually was when the ranking was done before you get too livid. Unranked recruits showing massive improvement curves are some of the best stories in the NCAA year-in and year-out, and one reason we rank recruits is so we can better see which athletes had great rises during their college careers.

All that said, compiling these ranks is a lot of data entry and a lot of research. If we missed anyone, or misclassified anyone with the wrong class or with the wrong domestic/international tag, please let us know in the comments and we’ll update our data as soon as possible!

SENIORS (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2020, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2024)

RANKED RECRUITS

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points 2024 NCAA Points 1 Carson Foster Texas 133 45 46 42 pro 2 Luca Urlando Georgia 76 26 50 – – 3 Jake Magahey Georgia 128 42 32 32 32 4 Wyatt Davis Michigan 0 0 – 0 – 5 Destin Lasco Cal 208 49 52 53 54 6 Matt Brownstead Virginia 63 15 30.5 5 12.5 7 Adam Chaney Florida 87 25 25 19 18 8 Ethan Hu Stanford 5 5 no invite no invite no invite 9 Jake Mitchell Michigan/Florida 34 0 0 21 13 10 Coby Carrozza Texas 39 3 7 17 12 11 Luke Miller NC State 47 2 15 6 24 12 Ethan Heasley Texas 0 0 no invite – – 13 Ben Dillard USC 0 0 0 no invite 0 14 Luke Maurer Stanford 8 0 3 5 0 15 Rick Mihm Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 16 David Johnston Texas 105 23 39 43 redshirt 17 Forrest Frazier Cal 0 0 no invite no invite no invite 18 Ethan Dang Stanford 0 0 no invite no invite no invite 19 Matt King Alabama/Virginia 31 14 17 – – 20 Jonathan Affeld Stanford 0 0 0 relay-only – HM Preston Forst Stanford 16 7 9 0 no invite HM Sean Faikish Notre Dame 0 0 no invite relay-only no invite HM Arik Katz Harvard 0 0 0 – – HM Tyler Christianson Notre Dame 0 0 0 no invite relay-only HM Owen Conley Ohio State 0 0 no invite no invite no invite HM Dare Rose Cal 62.5 3 9 22 28.5

UNRANKED RECRUITS

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points 2024 NCAA Points Charlie Clark Ohio State 43 11 11 12 9 BOTR Reid Mikuta Auburn 16 9 7 – Jake Newmark Wisconsin 15 0 (relay-only) 0 15 no invite Brian Benzing Towson 24 4 2 18 Owen Lloyd NC State 20 no invite no invite 6 14 Jace Crawford Florida 4 4 no invite no invite Evan McInerny Auburn 4 no invite no invite 4 no invite BOTR Noah Nichols Virginia 31 3 0 0 28 BOTR James Plage NC State 4 3 0 1 Landon Driggers UIndy/Tennessee 2 2 0 BOTR Michael Bonson Auburn 1 no invite no invite 1 0 Tyler Kopp Cal 2 0 0 no invite 2 BOTR Matthew Jensen Cal 2 no invite no invite 0 2 Jassen Yep Indiana 17 no invite no invite 0 17 Alex Sanchez Texas A&M 7 no invite no invite 0 7 BOTR Maxwell Reich Indiana 5 no invite no invite 0 5

INTERNATIONAL RECRUITS

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points 2024 NCAA Points Bjorn Seeliger Cal 145 32 45 39 29 Youssef Ramadan Virginia Tech 128.5 18 33.5 45 32 Tomer Frankel Indiana 95 18 15 30 32 Carles Coll Marti Virginia Tech 87 13 30 14 30 Andrei Minakov Stanford 60 redshirt 36 15 9 Batur Unlu Georgia Tech 12 9 0 (relay-only) 3 – Tommy-Lee Camblong Georgia 1 1 no invite no invite –

DIVING RECRUITS

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points 2024 NCAA Points Bryden Hattie Tennessee 92 16 16 30 30 Noah Duperre Texas 62 23 7 20 12 Jack Matthews Miami 12 12 – – – Brendan McCourt Texas 6 1 no invite 5 0 Ethan Foster Stanford 6 no invite 0 6 – Anton Svirskyi Florida 2 no invite 2 no invite 0 Jacob Reasor Tennessee 2 no invite 0 no invite 2

JUNIORS (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2021, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2024)

RANKED RECRUITS

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points 2024 NCAA Points 1 Aiden Hayes NC State 84 15 33 36 2 Josh Matheny Indiana 37 0 24 13 3 Jack Aikins Virginia 9 9 0 redshirt 4 Anthony Grimm Texas 0 0 – – 5 Matt Fallon Penn 39.5 22.5 – 17 6 Jack Alexy Cal 79 0 30 49 7 Arsenio Bustos NC State 54 no invite 21 33 8 Tim Connery Texas/Virginia 4 0 0 4 9 David Curtiss NC State 4.5 2 2.5 – 10 Luke Hobson Texas 101 18 40 43 11 Luke Barr Indiana 7 no invite 0 7 12 Sam Hoover NC State 0 0 no invite 0 13 Matthew Fenlon Stanford 0 no invite no invite no invite 14 Henry Bethel Auburn 0 no invite 0 0 15 Jacques Rathle Auburn 0 0 0 0 16 Ziyad Saleem Cal 0 no invite no invite no invite 17 Brady Samuels Purdue 1 0 (relay-only) 1 no invite 18 Trent Frandson Cal 0 no invite no invite 0 19 Nate Stoffle Auburn 11 0 11 0 20 Daniel Matheson USC/Arizona State 17 0 3 14 HM Max Iida Virginia 0 no invite no invite no invite HM Connor Hunt Michigan 0 no invite no invite no invite HM Tyler Lu Northwestern 0 no invite no invite no invite HM Hayden Zheng Stanford 0 no invite no invite no invite HM Garrett Boone NC State 0 no invite – – HM Tyler Hulet Texas A&M 0 no invite no invite relay-only HM Alex McMahon Arizona 0 no invite – – HM Mateo Miceli Alabama/Louisville 0 no invite 0 no invite

UNRANKED RECRUITS

RANK NAME COLLEGE TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2022 NCAA POINTS 2023 NCAA POINTS 2024 NCAA Points BOTR Gabriel Jett Cal 100 13 46 41 BOTR Chris Guiliano Notre Dame 61 0 16 45 Julian Smith Florida 22 no invite 4 18 Mason Mathias Auburn 20 no invite 2 18 Mason Laur Florida 19 0 6 13 Patrick Sammon Arizona State 15 0 (relay-only) 12 3 Macguire McDuff Florida 11 0 3 8 BOTR Jack Kelly Brown 11 no invite 0 11 Aaron Sequeira Stanford 4 0 4 0 BOTR Trey Dickey Texas A&M 3 no invite no invite 3 Finn Brooks Indiana 2 no invite 0 2 Chris O’Grady USC 1 1 0 0

INTERNATIONAL RECRUITS

NAME COLLEGE TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2022 NCAA POINTS 2023 NCAA POINTS 2024 NCAA Points Leon Marchand Arizona State 177 57 60 60 Jordan Crooks Tennessee 122 29.5 47.5 45 Gal Cohen Groumi Michigan 68.5 15 16 37.5 Ron Polonsky Stanford 49.5 14 19.5 16 Matt Sates Georgia 36 36 – – Rafael Miroslaw Indiana 35 11 4 20 Charlie Hawke Alabama 30 relay-only 1 29 Murilo Sartori Louisville 22 11 0 11 Bar Soloveychik Minnesota 22 4 0 18 Kaique Alves Alabama 9 relay-only relay-only 9 Joaquin Gonzalez Pineiro Florida 8 no invite 7 1 Mert Kilavuz Georgia Tech 6 6 0 – Alex Quach Ohio State 6 6 0 – Victor Baganha Penn State 4 0 4 scratch Robin Hanson Cal 4 2 no invite 2 Oskar Lindholm Florida 3 3 0 –

DIVING RECRUITS

NAME COLLEGE TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2022 NCAA POINTS 2023 NCAA POINTS 2024 NCAA Points Carson Tyler Indiana 96 5 35 56 Quentin Henninger Indiana 94 16 32 46 Jack Ryan Stanford 52 5 16 31 Shangfei Wang USC 46 6 31 9 Tyler Downs Purdue 43 43 – – Clayton Chaplin Ohio State 38 0 15 23 Jordan Rzepka Purdue 34 19 0 15 Mohamed Farouk Miami (FL) 25 0 11 14 Cameron Cash Pitt 24 0 0 24 Allen Bottego Texas A&M 11 0 11 0 Jack Matthews Miami (FL)/Ohio State 10 0 10 no invite Adrian Abadia Garcia LSU 10 0 10 – Rhett Hensley Texas A&M 8 4 4 Adam Wesson Harvard 1 1 0 no invite Joseph Victor Princeton 1 1 0 –

SOPHOMORES (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2022, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2026)

RANKED RECRUITS

RANK NAME COLLEGE TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2023 NCAA POINTS 2024 NCAA POINTS 1 Baylor Nelson Texas A&M 46 19 27 2 Quintin McCarty NC State 1 redshirt 1 3 Michael Cotter NC State 0 – – 4 Liam Custer Stanford 0 no invite 0 5 Carl Bloebaum Virginia Tech 0 – no invite 6 Matthew Chai Cal 0 no invite – 7 Nick Simons Tennessee 4 4 – 8 Zhier Fan Stanford 0 no invite 0 9 Josh Zuchowski Stanford 0 0 0 10 Landon Gentry Virginia Tech 0 0 no invite 11 Lance Norris NC State 4 no invite 4 12 Charlie Crosby Texas 0 no invite – 13 Sebastien Sergile Virginia 0 relay-only no invite 14 Levi Sandidge Kentucky 13 13 0 15 Gio Linscheer Florida 37 1 36 16 Connor Foote Texas A&M 13 2 11 17 Tommy Janton Notre Dame 27 10 17 18 Sam Powe Georgia 0 no invite 0 19 Conor McKenna Princeton 0 no invite no invite 20 Dawson Joyce Florida 0 no invite – HM Kohen Rankin Army 0 no invite 0 HM Logan Zucker Michigan 0 no invite relay-only HM Alec Enyeart Texas 4 4 no invite HM Owen McDonald Arizona State 73 27 46 HM JT Ewing NC State 0 – no invite HM Tate Bacon Notre Dame 0 no invite 0

UNRANKED RECRUITS

RANK NAME COLLEGE TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2023 NCAA POINTS 2024 NCAA POINTS BOTR Jonny Kulow Arizona State 21 6 15 Cale Martter Arizona State 8 no invite 8 BOTR Kyle Ponsler NC State 7 no invite 7 Sam Campbell Ohio State 5 no invite 5 Tyler Ray Michigan 4 no invite 4 Danny Schmidt Auburn 3 0 3 Cooper Morley Penn State 3 no invite 3

INTERNATIONAL RECRUITS

NAME COLLEGE TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2023 NCAA POINTS 2024 NCAA POINTS Josh Liendo Florida 114 54 60 Hubert Kos Arizona State 85 37 48 Gui Caribe Tennessee 50 20 30 Zalan Sarkany Arizona State 36 11 25 Aleksas Savickas Florida 29 18 11 Ruard Van Renen SIU/Georgia 25 13 12 Dominik Mark Torok Wisconsin 13 4 9 Tristan Jankovics Ohio State 11 no invite 11 Martin Espernberger Tennessee 7 1 6 Taiko Torepe-Ormsby Wisconsin 7 relay-only 7 Alex Axon Ohio State 4 no invite 4 Edouard Fullum-Huot Florida 4 no invite 4 Kai van Westering Indiana 4 no invite 4 Louis Dramm UNC 3 3 0 Mariano Lazzerini Penn State 3 no invite 3 Eitan Ben-Shitrit Michigan 2 0 2

DIVING RECRUITS

NAME COLLEGE TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2023 NCAA POINTS 2024 NCAA POINTS Nick Harris Texas 32 19 13 Carson Paul LSU 27 9 18 Maxwell Weinrich Indiana 19 0 19 Gage DuBois Arizona 13 – 13 Joshua Thai Cal 10 3 7 Collier Dyer Mizzou 7 0 7 Laurent Gosselin USC 6 0 6 Peyton Donald Stanford/Florida 3 0 3 Nicholas Stone Tennessee 2 2 0 Daniel Knapp Notre Dame 2 0 2

FRESHMAN (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2023, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2027)

RANKED RECRUITS

RANK NAME TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2024 NCAA POINTS 1 Rex Maurer Stanford 0 0 2 Will Modglin Texas 10 10 3 Scotty Buff Florida 6 6 4 Ilya Kharun Arizona State 39 39 5 Nate Germonprez Texas 12 12 6 Aaron Shackell Cal 0 redshirt 7 Henry McFadden Stanford 6 6 8 Hudson Williams NC State 0 0 9 Keaton Jones Cal 8 8 10 Brendan Whitfield Virginia Tech 0 0 11 Gibson Holmes Stanford 0 no invite 12 Roman Jones Cal 0 no invite 13 Logan Brown Texas A&M 0 0 14 Ben Irwin Navy 0 no invite 15 David Schmitt Harvard 0 no invite 16 Chase Mueller NC State 0 no invite 17 Toby Barnett Indiana 0 0 18 Cade Duncan Northwestern 0 no invite 19 Tristan DenBrok Georgia 0 no invite 20 Jonny Marshall Florida 26 26 HM Ethan Harrington Stanford 0 no invite HM Will Heck NC State 0 no invite HM Andrew Taylor Florida 16 16 HM Jack Madoch Virginia 0 no invite HM Hayden Bellotti Virginia 0 no invite HM Josh Parent Florida 0 no invite HM Tomas Koski Georgia 0 0 HM Diego Nosack Northwestern 0 0 HM Diggory Dillingham USC 0 redshirt

UNRANKED RECRUITS

RANK NAME TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2024 NCAA POINTS BOTR Colin Geer Michigan 4 4 Early ’24 (#2) Daniel Diehl NC State 3 3

INTERNATIONAL RECRUITS

INTL NAME TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2024 NCAA POINTS Poland Krzysztof Chmielewski USC 16 16 Croatia Jere Hribar LSU 6 6

DIVING RECRUITS

RANK NAME TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2024 NCAA POINTS DIVE YuTong Wang Minnesota 22 22 DIVE Geoffrey Vavitsas Cal 14 14 DIVE Maxwell Miller Purdue 5 5 DIVE Holden Higbie Purdue 5 5 DIVE Tanner Braunton Texas 1 1

ARCHIVES: REVISITING RECRUIT RANKINGS