Men’s Division I NCAA’s: Day 3 Prelim Scratches- Frankel set for Tough Double

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Friday morning’s heat sheets have dropped with the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast and 100 back prelims set to take place. The prelim session will kick off at 10 AM EST.
While there were no scratches in the top 24 of any event, one notable non-scratch is Wisconsin’s Jake Newmark, who will contest the 200 free in heat 7, the final heat of the event. Newmark was notably absent from his 500 free heat Thursday morning, where he declared a false start after coming in as the 9th seed with a 4:12.43
Newmark comes in seeded 22nd in the 200 in a 1:32.84. He notably led off the Wisconsin 800 free relay in a 1:36.22 on Wednesday night, well off of his lifetime best. The Wisconsin coaching staff has told SwimSwam that Newmark is suffering from a non-COVID related illness and they are hoping he is able to compete again this weekend.
Also revealed in the psych sheet is an interesting double today, as Indiana sophomore Tomer Frankel will attempt the 100 fly, 200 free double. The two events are back to back, and Frankel will swim in heat 5 (of 6) of the 100 fly and heat four of the 200 free. That will likely give him around 15 minutes between his races this morning.
Complete scratch list
400 IM
- James Plage (NC State)- 42nd seed
- Tyler Watson (Florida)- 41st seed
- Will Gallant (NC State)-40th seed
- Nic Hernandez-Tome (Florida)- 38th seed
- Andres Bustamante (Texas A&M)- 36th seed
100 fly
- Sam Andreis (Ohio State)- 43rd seed
- Luke Miller (NC State)- 33rd seed
200 free
- Bartosz Piszczorowicz (NC State)- 34th seed
- Ross Dant (NC State): 47th seed
- Yigit Aslan (Wisconsin): 52nd seed
- Colby Mefford (Cal): 56th seed
100 breast
- None
100 back
- Bjoern Kammann (Tennesee)- 33rd seed
- Ian Grum (Georgia)- 45th seed
- Chachi Gustafson (Ohio State)- 48th seed
Seems weird that they have the 400 IM and the 200 free back-to-back. Feel like there’s a lot of overlapping talent in those events most years.