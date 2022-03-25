Men’s Division I NCAA’s: Day 3 Prelim Scratches- Frankel set for Tough Double

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday Prelim Heat Sheets

Friday morning’s heat sheets have dropped with the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast and 100 back prelims set to take place. The prelim session will kick off at 10 AM EST.

While there were no scratches in the top 24 of any event, one notable non-scratch is Wisconsin’s Jake Newmark, who will contest the 200 free in heat 7, the final heat of the event. Newmark was notably absent from his 500 free heat Thursday morning, where he declared a false start after coming in as the 9th seed with a 4:12.43

Newmark comes in seeded 22nd in the 200 in a 1:32.84. He notably led off the Wisconsin 800 free relay in a 1:36.22 on Wednesday night, well off of his lifetime best. The Wisconsin coaching staff has told SwimSwam that Newmark is suffering from a non-COVID related illness and they are hoping he is able to compete again this weekend.

Also revealed in the psych sheet is an interesting double today, as Indiana sophomore Tomer Frankel will attempt the 100 fly, 200 free double. The two events are back to back, and Frankel will swim in heat 5 (of 6) of the 100 fly and heat four of the 200 free. That will likely give him around 15 minutes between his races this morning.

Complete scratch list

400 IM

James Plage (NC State)- 42nd seed

Tyler Watson (Florida)- 41st seed

Will Gallant (NC State)-40th seed

Nic Hernandez-Tome (Florida)- 38th seed

Andres Bustamante (Texas A&M)- 36th seed

100 fly

Sam Andreis (Ohio State)- 43rd seed

Luke Miller (NC State)- 33rd seed

200 free

Bartosz Piszczorowicz (NC State)- 34th seed

Ross Dant (NC State): 47th seed

Yigit Aslan (Wisconsin): 52nd seed

Colby Mefford (Cal): 56th seed

100 breast

None

100 back