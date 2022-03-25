Florida Reveals Why They Have the Best Relay Exchanges in the Building

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday night finals heat sheet

Reported by Michael Hamann.

200 free relay

NCAA Record: 1:14.08 (Auburn- 2009)

NCAA Meet Record: 1:14.08 (Auburn-2009)

American Record: 1:14.47 (Virginia-2022)

US Open Record: 1:14.08 (Auburn-2009)

Pool Record: 1:14.47 (Virginia-2022)

Top 8 finishers:

Florida: 1:14.11 Cal: 1:14.36 Texas: 1:14.41 NC State: 1;14.69 Virginia: 1:14.70 Arizona State: 1:14.85 Ohio State: 1:15.30 Indiana: 1:15.47

The Florida Gators, internationally renowned for their distance program, has now won both 200 yard relays at this meet by swimming a 1:14.11 in the 200 free relay. Adam Chaney led off in 18.85 and was followed by Eric Friese (18.39), Will Davis (18.28) and Kieran Smith (18.59). Their swim is also now the second fastest in history, just .03 off the legendary Auburn supersuited record 1:14.08 from 2009.

Cal and Texas battled for second, with the Bears eventually coming out on top. Cal was led by Bjoern Seeliger‘s sizzling 18.27 leadoff leg and held off the remainder of the field to finish runner-up. Texas was led by anchor Cameron Auchinachie, who redeemed his individual DQ with an 18.14 split.

Heat three went to the Harvard Crimson, who dropped a 1:15.88. That included an 18.49 split from Dean Farris and an 18.78 anchor from Umit Gures.