Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Florida Reveals Why They Have the Best Relay Exchanges in the Building

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday night finals heat sheet

Reported by Michael Hamann.

200 free relay

  • NCAA Record: 1:14.08 (Auburn- 2009)
  • NCAA Meet Record: 1:14.08 (Auburn-2009)
  • American Record: 1:14.47 (Virginia-2022)
  • US Open Record: 1:14.08 (Auburn-2009)
  • Pool Record: 1:14.47 (Virginia-2022)

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Florida: 1:14.11
  2. Cal: 1:14.36
  3. Texas: 1:14.41
  4. NC State: 1;14.69
  5. Virginia: 1:14.70
  6. Arizona State: 1:14.85
  7. Ohio State: 1:15.30
  8. Indiana: 1:15.47

The Florida Gators, internationally renowned for their distance program, has now won both 200 yard relays at this meet by swimming a 1:14.11 in the 200 free relay. Adam Chaney led off in 18.85 and was followed by Eric Friese (18.39), Will Davis (18.28) and Kieran Smith (18.59). Their swim is also now the second fastest in history, just .03 off the legendary Auburn supersuited record 1:14.08 from 2009.

Cal and Texas battled for second, with the Bears eventually coming out on top. Cal was led by Bjoern Seeliger‘s sizzling 18.27 leadoff leg and held off the remainder of the field to finish runner-up. Texas was led by anchor Cameron Auchinachie, who redeemed his individual DQ with an 18.14 split.

Heat three went to the Harvard Crimson, who dropped a 1:15.88. That included an 18.49 split from Dean Farris and an 18.78 anchor from Umit Gures.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!