Men’s 3-Meter Joins Diving TV Slate for Team USA Champions Series

Courtesy: USA Diving

INDIANAPOLIS – USA Diving announced today that there will be an additional live television event showcasing elite competition at the 2019 USA Diving Senior National Championships. The men’s 3-meter final will join the women’s platform final in the television circuit for the 2019 Team USA Champions Series, presented by Xfinity. Diving is one of eight Olympic sports featured in the series.

Both the men’s 3-meter and the women’s platform finals will televise live on May 25, 2019. The men’s 3-meter event will be broadcasted at 12:30 pm ET on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), while the women’s platform competition will air on NBC at 2 pm ET.

The 2019 USA Diving Senior National Championships will be held May 19-26, 2019 at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI in Indianapolis, Indiana. National Qualifier events will take place prior to the Senior National Championships on May 16-17, 2019 at the IU Natatorium.

An updated schedule of the 2019 USA Diving Senior National Championships can be found here.

The 2019 USA Diving Senior National Championships is part of the 2019 Team USA Champions Series, presented by Xfinity. The champions series showcases numerous Olympic sports throughout the season, highlighting the year-round quest of Team USA athletes to compete at the Olympic Games.