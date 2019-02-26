106 Government Schools Ke Students Ke Liye Life Changing Opportunity

Times Of India me 106 government schoolchildren ko vidyanagar pool me swimming sikhne ki news nikli jisme btaya gya ki –

Last year akshaya V. jo ki 13 saal ki hai usko swimming pool ke bare me kuch jyada nahi pta tha , washerwomen ki daughter jo ki city ke kinare vidyanagar me rhti hai uske liye swimming pool sirf movie tak hi simit thi. Sirf movies me hi swimming pool dekhna uske liye sambhav tha.

Lekin ab aksaya, jo ki local government primary school me padhti hai aur 100 students same school ke ab sirf pool ko access hi nahi balki ab professional coaching bhi le rhe hai. Iska Shrey ‘sarvarigu Eeju’(swimming for all), The Brainchild of M satish kumar of Swimlife aur department of youth and empowerment and sports school, vidyanagar ko diya jana chahiye.

“jab hamko swimming pool ka tender mila to hamne ye decide kiya ki ham pass ke government school ke students ko training denge jaisa ki jyadatar society me kafi niche se aate hai to ham jante the ki unke liye swimming costume ko afford karna kafi kathin hai, isliye hamne costumes ko free me provide krwaya jisse students ke liye ye asan ho gya” – Satish Ne btaya

Jyadatar phli baar swimming pool me phli baar utar rhe the, isliye satish ne ye confirm kiya ki unko hi costume provide kraya jaye jinko unke parents dwara permission mili hai.

Schools ne class 6 se 9 tak ke 106 baccho ko pick kiya or unke parents ke approval and unke interest ko bhi check kiya. Kuch parents ko approval dene me thodi dikkat aa rhi thi. Students alternate day subh 11 am par aate hai and qualified coaches ke sath apni training krte hai.

Indian Swimming or International Swimming Ke News Janne Ke Liye Facebook Par Swimswam Hindi Ko Like Karna Na Bhule:- SwimSwamhindi

Join Us:-