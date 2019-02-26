Kim Seoyeong Named Korea’s Top Amateur Athlete

Korean Olympian Kim Seoyeong was honored this week as being named her nation’s top amateur athlete at the 24th Annual Coca-Cola Sports Awards. The 24-year-old Asian Games champion received 10 million won ($8900 USD) in prize money as part of the award.

“I am grateful for such a big award. I don’t even know if I deserve it,” Kim said. “This will be a huge boost to my confidence at the start of the new season.” (Korea Times US)

Seoyeong made her mark on the 2018 Asian Games by winning gold in the women’s 200m IM, beating Asian rival and top seeded Yui Oashi of Japan. Seoyeong’s gold medal-garnering time of 2:08.34 established a new Games Record, National Record and got the Korean to the wall just over half a second ahead of Ohashi. Seoyeong also nabbed silver in the 400m IM, with Ohashi taking the gold in that longer distance.

The national star’s gold in Jakarta marked the first time since 2010 that a Korean swimmer topped the podium.

“I don’t just want to be the top swimmer in Asia; I want to go up against the best of the world,” Kim added. “I’ll try to be an athlete who always gives her best.” (Korea Times US)

You can catch Seoyeong competing this weekend at the Korean National Trials #1, with the competition serving as the qualification meet for this summer’s World University Games.