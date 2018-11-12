Max McHugh Talks Training with His Older Brother (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

ACC VS BIG TEN COLLEGE CHALLENGE

After the first day of competition at the ACC vs Big Ten College Challenge at Purdue, the women’s meet looks to be all but decided and the men’s is still very much up for grabs.

The Big Ten women lead the ACC 123-44, while the men hold a three-point advantage of 85-82. This morning’s schedule will have the 200 medley relay open things up and the 400 free relay close things off, with the 1000 free, 200 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 200 fly, 50 free and 200 IM being contested individually.

On day 1 nearly every event was won it was stood up to be the fastest time in the NCAA so far this season. For a full event-by-event recap, click here.

SCORES AFTER DAY 1

WOMEN: BIG TEN 123, ACC 44

MEN: BIG TEN 85, ACC 82

MEN’S 100 BREAST

Ian Finnerty and Max McHugh went 1-2 for the Big Ten men in the 100 breast to extend their lead over the ACC once again, with Finnerty putting up a 51.54 to surpass Carsten Vissering (51.82) for the top time in the country. McHugh’s 52.19 is good for 3rd.