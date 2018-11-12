Stanford Swimming Partners with Former PASA-Cardinal Site to Form Alto Swim Club

Stanford Swimming has entered a partnership with what was formerly the Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics-Cardinal swim site to form a new team called Alto Swim Club, head coach Greg Meehan announced last week.

In conjunction with former PASA-Cardinal head coaches Joey Sementelli and Laura Mitchell, Alto offers instruction for 18 & unders as well as collegiate and professional swimmers. Eighteen & under swimmers are coached by Sementelli and Mitchell, who each lead the National Group and Senior program, respectively; Sementelli is a former volunteer assistant coach for the Stanford women’s team.

Meehan, in his seventh season at the helm of the Stanford women’s team, will lead the collegiate and post-graduate/professional group along with Stanford men’s team head coach Ted Knapp, women’s associate head coach Tracy Slusser, and assistant men’s coach Jeff Kostoff.

“This new partnership represents a shared vision that has developed over several years and works to further pursue a longstanding tradition of excellence in the Bay Area,” Meehan said in a press release. Alto trains at the Avery Aquatic Center at Stanford University, as well as at multiple other facilities in the Palo Alto area.