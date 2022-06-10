Matthew Brinton Named Head Coach of Swimming Programs At Frostburg State

Courtesy: Frostburg State Athletics

FROSTBURG, Md. – Frostburg State University Director of Athletics Troy Dell has announced Matthew Brinton as the new head coach of the Men’s and Women’s Swimming programs.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the Frostburg State University swim teams. After meeting with the entire athletic department, along with the team, it is clear that Frostburg State is driven to excel. I am excited to work with a group of student athletes who are motivated to succeed, and to continue building upon Frostburg swimming years of achievement. I’d like to thank the search committee, Carrie Saunders, Troy Dell, as well as President Nowaczyk for being so welcoming during the transition” Brinton said.

Brinton makes his way to FSU from Division II King University in Tennessee where he spent the 2021-22 season as the head coach of the Men’s and Women’s Programs. Under his watch, the Tornadoes set 16 new team records, recorded 13 top three finishes at the Conference Carolinas Championships, and one individual conference champion.

Prior to King, he spent a season at Division III Emory & Henry College, where he served as the assistant coach for Men’s and Women’s Swimming. At E&H, Brinton would operate as the recruiting coordinator for the program and have deck coaching responsibilities. He helped to bring in the largest recruiting class in school history.

Brintons’ collegiate career occurred at Towson University, during the 2013-14 season where he helped to push the Tigers to the U.S. Nationals and helped to capture the Colonial Athletic Association Conference Championship.

Brinton graduated from Towson University in 2017, with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology, with concentrations in Anthropology and Criminal Justice.

