Marsh Done, Alons Going for 200 Fly for ACCs Day 4

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday-Saturday, February 20-23rd
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Virginia (1x) (results)
- Psych sheets
- SwimSwam Fan Guide
- Live Results
- Live Video: Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4
- Championship Central
- Finals Recaps: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3
- Day 4 Prelims Heat Sheets
- Mile Heat Sheet
We’re down to the final day of the 2019 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, and it promises to be a fun one as NC State and Virginia duke it out for the team title, with the Wolfpack holding a 19-point leading coming into today.
There weren’t too many surprises revealed on this morning’s heat sheet. At first glance it’s a bit odd to see Duke’s Alyssa Marsh out of the 100 free, where she was the 4th seed, but she’d already hit her max number of individual events after swimming the 50 free on Thursday and the 100 fly and 100 back double yesterday.
NC State’s Kylee Alons is out of the 200 back and the 100 free, where she was the 8th and 9th seeds, respectively, but again, no surprise there as she’s the #2 seed in the 200 fly, an event where she has set the NC State school record several times already this season.
Other notable scratches:
200 Back
- Kylee Alons (NC State)
- Erin Early (UVA)
- Mackenzie Glover (NC State)
100 Free
- Alyssa Marsh (Duke)
- Kylee Alons (NC State)
- Alena Kraus (Louisville)
- Annette Schultz (Louisville)
- Kaityln Schorr (Louisville)
200 Breast
- Olga Lapteva (NC State)
200 Fly
- Abby Dolan (Notre Dame)
- Abby Richter (UVA)
- Katherine Bentz (Notre Dame)
- Paige Madden (UVA)
In what used to be an event UVA threw down the hammer on competition, I think the mile will torch UVA. I predict no scorer for UVA and 4 for NCSU.
Sad.
Distance domination For UVA i guess is the past.
Keep in mind that last year, UVa women were not predicted above #3, and came in and took the championship. This year, the Wahoos were again predicted for 3rd, but are down by only 19 points going into the final Day. And add to that the fact that NEXT YEAR is the first year that DeSorbo recruits will be on the team, the number 1 recruiting class in the country, and you start to recognize that sprinting and relay speed beat the mile swimmers all day long in terms of NCAA value. State may have Bernardino, but smart money is on UVa.