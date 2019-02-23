Marsh Done, Alons Going for 200 Fly for ACCs Day 4

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’re down to the final day of the 2019 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, and it promises to be a fun one as NC State and Virginia duke it out for the team title, with the Wolfpack holding a 19-point leading coming into today.

There weren’t too many surprises revealed on this morning’s heat sheet. At first glance it’s a bit odd to see Duke’s Alyssa Marsh out of the 100 free, where she was the 4th seed, but she’d already hit her max number of individual events after swimming the 50 free on Thursday and the 100 fly and 100 back double yesterday.

NC State’s Kylee Alons is out of the 200 back and the 100 free, where she was the 8th and 9th seeds, respectively, but again, no surprise there as she’s the #2 seed in the 200 fly, an event where she has set the NC State school record several times already this season.

Other notable scratches:

200 Back

Kylee Alons (NC State)

Erin Early (UVA)

Mackenzie Glover (NC State)

100 Free

Alyssa Marsh (Duke)

Kylee Alons (NC State)

Alena Kraus (Louisville)

Annette Schultz (Louisville)

Kaityln Schorr (Louisville)

200 Breast

Olga Lapteva (NC State)

200 Fly