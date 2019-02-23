Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tetzloff 2nd Auburn Senior in 2 Days to win 1st SEC Title (Video)

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

  • SEC Meet: 50.53 2/20/2009 Gemma Spofforth, Florida
  • Pool: 50.01 12/5/2014 Courtney Bartholemew, Virginia
  • NCAA: 49.67 11/30/2018 Beata Nelson, Wisconsin
  1. Alyssa Tetzloff (Auburn)- 50.92
  2. Asia Seidt (Kentucky)- 51.16
  3. Sherridon Dressel (Florida)- 51.17

In her senior year, Auburn’s Alyssa Tetzloff kept her quick first 50 momentum moving and won her first-ever SEC title. Her 0.02 drop from this morning now puts her at #3 in the NCAA, in front of Sherridon Dressel. In a finishing effort, Asia Seidt took out Dressel by 0.01 for second place.

