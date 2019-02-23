Tetzloff 2nd Auburn Senior in 2 Days to win 1st SEC Title (Video)

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 23
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Texas A&M Women (3x), Florida men (6x)(results)
- Live results
- Live Video – SEC Network
- Championship Central
- Friday Heat Sheets
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
WOMEN’S 100 BACK
- SEC Meet: 50.53 2/20/2009 Gemma Spofforth, Florida
- Pool: 50.01 12/5/2014 Courtney Bartholemew, Virginia
- NCAA: 49.67 11/30/2018 Beata Nelson, Wisconsin
- Alyssa Tetzloff (Auburn)- 50.92
- Asia Seidt (Kentucky)- 51.16
- Sherridon Dressel (Florida)- 51.17
In her senior year, Auburn’s Alyssa Tetzloff kept her quick first 50 momentum moving and won her first-ever SEC title. Her 0.02 drop from this morning now puts her at #3 in the NCAA, in front of Sherridon Dressel. In a finishing effort, Asia Seidt took out Dressel by 0.01 for second place.
