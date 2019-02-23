2019 SEC Championships: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the scores tight in the race for the men’s 2019 team title, Mizzou and Florida will be racking up as many finalists as they can. On the other hand, the Texas A&M women will look to win their 4th consecutive title.

After opting out of the 400 IM, Texas A&M’s Sydney Pickrem will swim the 200 breast in efforts to defend her 2018 title.

Women’s 200 Back

Asia Seidt (Kentucky)- 1:50.76 Erin Falconer (Auburn)- 1:51.43 Sonnele Oeztuerk (Auburn)- 1:51.94 Sinclaire Larson (Tennessee)- 1:52.92 Emily Cornell (South Carolina)- 1:52.93 Ali Galyer (Kentucky)- 1:52.97 Sherridon Dressel (Florida)- 1:53.01 Sophie Sorenson (Kentucky)- 1:53.05

The Kentucky women scored 3 A-finals swimmers, with defending SEC champ Asia Seidt leading the charge. Auburn’s Erin Falconer and Sonnele Oeztuerk also clinched top 3 spots heading into tonight’s finals, with their prelims times ranking #4 and #7 in the NCAA this year.

Texas A&M’s McKenna De Bever missed the A-finals and placed 11th with a 1:54.44 for tonight’s finals.

Men’s 200 Back

Clark Beach (Florida)- 1:40.10 Joey Reilman (Tennessee)- 1:40.57 Shaine Casas (Texas A&M)- 1:40.63 Javier Acevedo (UGA)/Nick Alexander (Mizzou)- 1:40.68 – Matthew Garcia (Tennessee)- 1:40.86 Jack Dahlgren (Mizzou)- 1:40.99 Kacper Stokowski (Florida)- 1:41.37

The top 7 were all in the 1:40 range after this morning’s prelims. Clark Beach of Florida snagged the top seed into finals for the Gators with a 1:40.10. However, 3 other men in the A-final have been under 1:40 this season, including Joey Rilman (Tennessee), Javier Acevedo (UGA), Nick Alexander of Mizzou.

Peering into the B-final, Mizzou claimed 3 spots while Florida claimed 2 spots.

Women’s 200 Breast

