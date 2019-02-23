2019 ACC Women’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’re down to the final day of the 2019 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, and it promises to be an exciting day of action as NC State and Virginia duke it out for the team title, with the Wolfpack holding a 19-point leading coming into today.

This morning’s competition will include the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and the 200 fly, followed later by the heats of the 1650.

Each of this morning’s four events will feature a returning defending champion, and in three of the four cases, there will be a NC State freshman ready to push them.

UVA’s Paige Madden was 1:51.81 last year to take the 200 back title, but she’ll have to hold off NC State freshman Emma Muzzy, who has already been faster this year with a 1:51.58.

Mallory Comerford of Louisville is the top seed, and the clear favorite, in the 100 free. NC State junior Ky-lee Perry is the #2 seed, but with roughly a one second gap between those two, it should not be a close race.

The 200 breast features another Louisville swimmer, Mariia Astashkina returning to defend her title, but like Madden, she’ll have a strong challenger in the form of a NC State freshman, in this case, Sophie Hansson.

Yet another Cardinal, junior Grace Oglesby, will be aiming to defend her title. Like Comerford, she has a little more breathing room, with a time almost 2.5 seconds faster than #2 seed Kylee Alons, but the way the Wolfpack has been swimming this week, you can certainly expect Alons to give Oglesby a good race.

NC State’s Hannah Moore won the 1650 last year as a senior, and in her absence, last year’s 2nd and 3rd place swimmers, Tamila Holub of NC State and Sophie Cattermole of Louisville, as swell as Notre Dame’s Lindsay Stone, will be dueling it out in the middle lanes of the fastest heat of the 1650 tonight.

200 Back Prelims

Megan Moroney (UVA) – 1:51.91 Emma Seiberlich (UVA) – 1:52.53 Paige Madden (UVA) – 1:52.76 Emma Muzzy (NC State) – 1:53.18 Elise Haan (NC State) – 1:53.22 Abby Richter (UVA) – 1:53.87 Kathleen Moore (NC State) – 1:53.91 Madeline Hess (Duke) – 1:54.13

You think the UVA and NC State women are a bit motivated this morning? Both the Cavaliers and the Wolfpack got after it in the first event of the day, and seven of the eight lanes in tonight’s final be will filled by swimmers from one of those two schools.

Virginia put up the fastest three times of the morning, with Megan Moroney, Emma Seiberlich, and Paige Madden all under 1:53. That’s a new personal best for Seiberlich by almost a second. Abby Richter had the 6th-fastest swim of the morning and will join her Cavalier companions in tonight’s A-final.

NC State blunted the possibility of a huge point swing for UVA by getting three women into the top eight. Emma Muzzy and Elise Haan have both been sub-1:52, so it was not surprise to see them make the A-final, and Kathleen Moore will join them after shaving 0.05s off her lifetime best.

Duke’s Madeline Hess will be the final swimmer tonight after going 1:54.13, her 2nd-best time ever.

100 Free Prelims

Mallory Comerford (Louisville) – 47.48 Ky-lee Perry (NC State) – 47.53 Morgan Hill (UVA) – 47.91 Abby Dolan (Notre Dame) – 48.43 Jillian Visscher (Louisville) – 48.53 Haibing Wang (Georgia Tech) – 48.68 Joelle Vereb (VT) / Eryn Eddy (UVA) – 48.68 (tie)

200 Breast Prelims

200 Fly Prelims