UNC’s Emma Cole Ponders Why She’s A “Social Media Sweetheart” (Video)

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

University of North Carolina sophomore Emma Cole received a shout-out from the ACC Network during Friday’s broadcast of the 2019 Women’s ACC Swimming & Diving Championships. Somewhat to her surprise, the broadcast host dubbed Cole a “social media sweetheart.” Following Saturday’s conclusion of competition, SwimSwam caught up with Cole to discuss her social media activity.

At the 2019 ACC Championships, Cole placed 20th in the 100 butterfly with a finals time of 53.99, and contributed a 53.08 butterfly split for UNC’s 7th-place finish in the 400 medley relay (3:35.09), alongside Grace Countie (backstroke, 53.47), Lillian Higgs (breaststroke, 59.47), and Zhada Fields (freestyle, 48.80). UNC finished 7th overall in the team standings with 700.5 points.

Cole competed in two relay events at the 2018 NCAA Championships, representing the Tarheels on both the 200 and 400 yard medley relays, which placed 17th (1:37.68) and 22nd (3:33.98), respectively. She is also a 2016 Olympic Trials qualifier in the 100 and 200 freestyles.

In high school competition, Cole won individual Georgia 6A state titles in 2017 in the 100 and 200 freestyles. Representing the Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club, Cole also won the 18-and-under 50 freestyle at the 2016 Winter National Championships, hosted by Georgia Tech. Both of Cole’s parents swam for the University of North Carolina, making her a second-generation Tarheel swimmer.

Final Team Scores:

1. North Carolina State University 1353

2. Virginia, University of 1282

3. Louisville, University of 1146

4. Notre Dame, University of 909.5

5. Duke University 764

6. Florida State University 727

7. North Carolina, University of, 700.5

8. VA Tech 477.5

9. Georgia Institute of Technology 360

10. Pittsburgh, University of 334

11. University of Miami (Florida) 293.5

12. Boston College 154