Missy Franklin Named Youngest-Ever Member of Laureus Academy

American swimmer Missy Franklin is one of three new members of the Laureus World Sports Academy that were announced in Monaco this week. Franklin becomes the 67th member of the academy, along with golfer Lorena Ochoa (66th) and Luciana Aymar (68th). Franklin is the organization’s youngest-ever ambassador.

The trio was presented at last week’s Awards Ceremony. In addition to ambassadorship duties for spreading Laureus’ message of breaking down barriers through the power of sport, this gives Franklin a vote in the Laureus World Sports Awards. She becomes the 2nd swimmer in the group, alongside legend Mark Spitz, who became the first Olympian to win 7 gold medals at a single Olympics when he did so in 1972.

The 23-year old Franklin, who announced her retirement from swimming in December, won 5 Olympic gold and 1 Olympic silver medal between the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. She also won 11 World Championships in her career, including a record 6 at the 2013 World Championships.

No swimmers were nominated for any awards at this year’s Laureus World Sport Awards. Tennis star Novak Djokovic won the male World Sportsman of the Year Award, while American gymnast Simone Biles won World Sportswoman of the Year.