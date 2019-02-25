Michigan Freshmen Drop Big Lifetime Bests at First Chance Meet

Michigan First Chance Meet

February 23rd-24th, 2019

Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Meet Results

A pair of best times and near-miss NCAA Championship qualifiers from Michigan freshman Mason Hunter highlighted the Michigan First Chance meet over the weekend.

Hunter swam a 52.77 in the 100 breaststroke and 1:55.19 in the 200 breaststroke at the meet. Neither time would have been invited last year, and Andrew Mering estimates that qualifying in both events will get faster this season, but both times give Hunter a shot at A-Final poinnts at Big Tens (if he’s on Michigan’s travel squad – they’re very deep in breaststrokes this season). His 100 breaststroke time ranks him 4th in the Big Ten so far this season, while his 200 time ranks 6th.

Hunter’s previous best times were 54.28 and 2:01.14, respectively.

Other Highlights from the meet: