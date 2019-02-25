Erika Brown, Robert Howard Named 2019 SEC Swimmers of the Meet

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 23

Gabrielsen Natatorium, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas A&M Women (3x), Florida men (6x)(results)

Championship Central

Complete Results (PDF)

While neither athlete came away with a team championship, Erika Brown of Tennessee and Robert Howard of Alabama were named the Swimmers of the Meet at the 2019 SEC Championships last week. Both also won the Commissioner’s Trophy as the highest point scorers of the event.

2019 SEC Championship Awards

Women’s Swimmer of the Meet – Erika Brown , junior, Tennessee

, junior, Tennessee Men’s Swimmer of the Meet – Robert Howard, senior, Alabama

Women’s Commissioner’s Trophy – Erika Brown , junior, Tennessee

, junior, Tennessee Men’s Commissioner’s Trophy – Robert Howard, senior, Alabama

Women’s Diver of the Meet – Brooke Schultz, sophomore, Arkansas

Men’s Diver of the Meet – Collin Zeng, senior, Tennessee

Brown swept her 3 individual events at the meet, winning the 50 free in a new NCAA Record of 21.15; the 100 fly in a new SEC Meet Record of 49.85; and the 100 free in a new SEC Meet Record of 46.41. That earned her the maximum 96 individual points, and she also swam on 3 Tennessee gold-medal relays. Brown shared the Commissioner’s Trophy last season and gives Tennessee the 4th such award.

Howard also won the 50 free in a Pool Record of 18.74; the 100 free in a Pool Record of 41.57; and took 4th in the 200 free in 1:32.76. That adds up to 90 points for Howard. He is the 5th Alabama student-athlete to win the award and their first since 1991.

Schultz was part of a combined swimming & diving effort that led to a 2-place Arkansas jump in the SEC team standings this season to finish 8th. She won both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard events, with the latter being in a fairly-dominant 22-point margin of victory. She didn’t dive platform, but her double title was enough to earn her Diver of the Meet anyway.

Zeng’s meet started out disappointingly when he missed the final of the 1-meter, but as the boards got higher, he got better. Zheng went on to win the 3-meter by almost 40 points, with a new SEC Record of 483.15, and followed that up with a win on the platform.

Women’s Team Scores

PLACE TEAM SCORE 1. Texas A&M 1107 2. Florida 1023.50 3. Kentucky 927.50 4. Tennessee 919.50 5. Georgia 883.50 6. Auburn 883 7. Missouri 640 8. Arkansas 517 9. South Carolina 515 10. LSU 489.50 11. Alabama 429.50 12. Vanderbilt 153

Men’s Team Scores