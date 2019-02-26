How FSU Freshman Nina Kucheran Surprised the ACC (Video)

2019 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Florida State University freshman Nina Kucheran turned heads at the 2019 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships with her surprise 2nd-place finish in the 200 breaststroke, where she recorded a huge personal best time of 2:08.78, the 17th-fastest time in the NCAA this season. Kucheran also slipped under the 1-minute barrier for the first time in the 100 breaststroke Friday night, stopping the clock in 59.61 to place 5th–establishing the 18th-fastest time in the NCAA.

Though Kucheran’s 200 breaststroke was arguably her most impressive swim of the weekend, Florida State fans at large were probably most excited by the 100 breaststroke. Even though Kucheran finished outside of the medals, her Seminole teammate and fellow freshman Ida Hulkko placed 3rd with a blazing fast time of 58.94, the 8th-fastest time in the NCAA this season. Together, Kucheran and Hulkko will give Florida State fans a lot to look forward to over the next three years.

Prior ACCs, Kucheran’s best times included a 1:00.31 in the 100 breast, a 2:11.07 in the 200 breast, and a 2:00.69 in the 200 IM, which she lowered to a 1:59.12 at ACCs, good for 12th place. Overall, Florida State placed 6th in the team standings with 727 points, 68 of which were scored by Kucheran individually. Kucheran also contributed a 1:48.37 split to FSU’s 800 freestyle relay, which placed 7th.

After the competition concluded Sunday, Kucheran told SwimSwam a little about her first season of NCAA swimming, and what the transition from short course meters training in Canada to short course yards training in Florida has been like.

Final Team Scores:

1. North Carolina State University 1353

2. Virginia, University of 1282

3. Louisville, University of 1146

4. Notre Dame, University of 909.5

5. Duke University 764

6. Florida State University 727

7. North Carolina, University of, 700.5

8. VA Tech 477.5

9. Georgia Institute of Technolog 360

10. Pittsburgh, University of 334

11. University of Miami (Florida) 293.5

12. Boston College 154