Boys IL HS State: St. Charles North Wins First-Ever Title

2019 Boys IHSA Swimming and Diving Championships

February 22nd-23rd, 2019

Winnetka, IL

Meet Site

Full Results

At the 2019 Boys IHSA State Championships, the boys of St. Charles North won the program’s first-ever IHSA team title.

The Oswego Co-op won the combined team scores, which combines the traditional meet scoring with points scored from the athletes with disabilities division.

Team Scores

St Charles North- 141 Neuqua Valley- 112 Waubonsie Valley- 99 Glenbrook South- 96.5 Lyons Township- 94 St Charles East- 85

Meet Highlights

In the 200 medley relay, Lyons and Naperville Central had a thrilling race. In the last exchange, Lyons junior Bryson Breitenbucher (20.34) out-touched Naperville’s Brad Sanford (20.65) to win the title by 0.12 with a 1:31.46. Breitenbucher was joined by Jack Thorell (23.90), Michael Walsh (24.60), and Will Duerr (22.61) in their program’s first-ever IHSA medley relay title.

Stevenson’s Topher Stensby, committed to Notre Dame, swam the 3rd-fastest 50 free time in IHSA history. In prelims, Stensby swam a 19.93, which surpassed Matt Grevers’ 2003 mark of 19.94. Stensby now sits behind Connor Black (19.80) and record-holder Ryan Held (19.76). Stensby went on to maintain his top spot and take his 3rd-consecutive title in the event (20.04).

In the 500 free, Liam Hutchinson (4:24.47), another Notre Dame commit, took Fenwick’s first individual title since 2004, winning by over 7 seconds.

Taking double wins was Loyola’s Luke Maurer. Maurer won the 200 free (1:37.33) and the 100 free (44.33), joining his father, Erik Maurer, who won titles in the same events in 1987 and 1989.

Also a double-winner of the meet was Ryan Purdy of Glenbrook North. The Iowa commit was his program’s first ever double-winner, taking titles in the 200 IM (1:49.45) and the 100 back (49.21).

Will Myhre, #20 class of 2019 recruit and Iowa commit, propelled St. Charles North also with his double win efforts. Myhre won his first IHSA title ever in the 100 fly, and later took the 100 breast (54.81).