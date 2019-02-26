Brescia Eyes Second Place, Another ‘El Clasico’ in Croatia

Courtesy: LEN Media

The clash of Brescia (ITA) and Barceloneta (ESP) might decide the second place in Group A, while in Group B the four top sides – chasing three available F8 spots – all face tough away tests, including Jug’s ‘El Clasico’ against fellow Croatian side Mladost.

While Recco (ITA) is about to march on in Eger (HUN), the battle for the second place arrives to a crucial stage as Brescia takes on Barceloneta. The two sides drew in January and this showdown in Italy might be decisive in the hunt for the second place. Brescia has been enjoying some great form, is unbeaten since Day 2 and another home win would put them ahead of the Spaniards.

At the same time, Super Cup winner Ferencvaros (HUN), eyeing an easy win against bottom-ranked Zvezda (SRB), is set to close the gap on the top three sides too so there might be further twists in the race for these positions. In the fourth game Steaua (ROU) wishes to restore some pride against Dynamo (RUS) after their bad beating in Moscow.

In Group B the four top teams all face tricky away matches. Olympiacos (GRE) kicks off the round on Tuesday in Split (CRO), where Jadran upset BPM (ITA) in the last round. The Greeks could gain only a single point against Jug on the previous two game days and another loss in Croatia would threaten the title-holders not to make the F8 at all.

After a series of draws Szolnok (HUN) stepped up against Mladost and those two wins brought the 2017 champions back to life. However, this current trip to Hannover (GER) is another important chapter for the Magyars who cannot field their strongest line-up due to health problems. They drew with the Germans in Szolnok surprisingly, another loss of points would weaken their chances to return to this pool for the finals in June.

BPM is also on tour in Germany, they visit Berlin where Spandau is always ready to cause serious head-aches to any rival. The loss to Jadran was a blow for BPM but they still enjoy a four-point lead ahead of the winners of the last two editions, but to maintain that this is a must-win game for the Italians.

Though Jug dropped its first points in Piraeus three weeks ago, the Croats are still unbeaten and sit comfortably in the top seat. Now they stage another edition of the Croatian ‘El Clasico’ with Mladost, this time in Zagreb – for the hosts it seems a last chance to keep their F8 hopes alive.

Champions League, Day 9

Group A

19.00 ZF Eger (HUN) v Pro Recco (ITA)

20.30 Steaua Bucharest BA (ROU) v Dynamo Moscow (RUS)

20.30 AN Brescia (ITA) v Atletic Barceloneta (ESP)

20.30 FTC-Telekom Budapest (HUN) v Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Standings:

1. Recco 24, 2. Barceloneta 19, 3. Brescia 17, 4. Ferencvaros 13, 5. Eger 12, 6. Dynamo 6, 7. Steaua 3, 8. Zvezda 0

Group B

Tuesday

20.30 Jadran Split (CRO) v Olympiacos Piraeus (GRE)

Wednesday

17.30 Waspo 98 Hannover (GER) v Szolnoki Dozsa (HUN)

19.00 Spandau 04 Berlin (GER) v BPM Busto Sport Management (ITA)

20.30 HAVK Mladost Zagreb (CRO) v Jug CO Dubrovnik (CRO)

Standings:

1. Jug 22, 2. Busto BPM 16, 3. Olympiacos 12, 4. Szolnok 12, 4. Mladost 8, 6. Spandau 7, 7. Jadran 6, 8. Hannover 6

For free live streaming of each game, live scoring, stats and play-by-play action visit www.len.eu or download the Champions League App or our brand new Champions League Virtual Lounge!