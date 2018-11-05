Marley Cross Splits 49.6 100 Free As Brown Falls To Yale

Yale vs Brown (women’s meet)

Friday, November 2nd

Robert J. H. Kiphuth Exhibition Pool

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

YALE – 160 BROWN – 140

Yale’s women’s team downed Ivy League opponent Brown in the Bulldogs first meet of the season on Friday, November 2nd. Brown’s effort was largely fueled by freshmen. The Bears kicked off the meet with a win in the 200 medley with a team that consisted of 3 freshmen. Allyson Ty led off that relay in 26.55, followed by Audrey Lukawski (29.65), Andrea Wei (24.19), and the only non-freshman, Marley Cross (22.99). The relay finished in 1:43.38, narrowly out-touching Yale’s A relay by .17 seconds.

Raime Jones led a 1-2 finish by Yale freshmen in the 200 free, touching in 1:51.00. Teammate Ashley Loomis was just barely beaten out, touching in 1:51.10. The pair swam stroke for stroke the entire race, never separating by a more 2-tenths of a second. Andrea Wei went on to win the 200 fly, touching in 2:02.35, finishing a full second ahead of the field. Wei then took the 100 fly, swimming a 56.04 to out-touch Yale freshman Alessandra Baldari by .18 seconds.

Tory Center, a Brown sophomore, got her hand on the wall first in the 50 free, clocking a 23.34. Yale’s Bella Hindley (senior) came in 2nd with a 23.40, coming in not far ahead of Marley Cross (23.67). Cross then turned around and won the 100 free, notching a 51.10 of a field-leading 26.01 2nd 50 split. Cross then capped off her meet with a quick 49.67 split on Brown’s winning 400 free relay (3:24.30), marking the only sub-50 second split in the field. Yale senior Destiny Nelson took the 200 back with a 2:00.88, coming in .70 seconds ahead of runner-up Sarah Welch. Nelson’s 100 split were 59.78/1:01.10, while Welch came home a little faster – 1:01.03 on the 2nd 100.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS

1000 free: Kendall Brent (Yale) – 10:15.23

500 free: Amelia Gilchrist (Brown) – 4:59.96

100 breast: Cha O’Leary (Yale) – 1:04.16

200 breast: Audrey Lukawski (Brown) – 2:19.08

100 back: Bella Hindley (Yale) – 55.62

200 IM: Miku Takabayashi (Brown) – 2:04.78

PRESS RELEASE – YALE:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Yale women’s swimming and diving team took home their first victory on Friday night. Facing Brown in their first matchup of the season, the Bulldogs won the meet by a score of 160-140.

Yale won the meet on its strength in numbers. While Brown placed first in more than half of the events, including both relays, Yale swimmers consistently finished within the top five places.

In the freestyle events, Yale took first place in two of the five individual contests. Junior Kendall Brent won the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:15.23. Four Yale swimmers took the top four places in this event: first-year Ali Truwit, sophomore Nathalie Eid and senior Lilla Felix placed second, third and fourth, respectively. In the 200-yard freestyle, first-year Raime Jones claimed her first collegiate win with a time of 1:51.00.

Several upperclasswomen found success in the stroke events for the Bulldogs. Senior Bella Hindley won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 55.62, out-touching fellow senior Destiny Nelson by less than a second. Nelson took first place in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:00.88, also out-touching the runner-up by less than a second.

As she often did last season, junior Cha O’Leary placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke, swimming a time of 1:04.16. First-years Olivia Paoletti and MaryKate Buckley finished second and fourth, respectively, in the event.

The Bulldogs also received a big boost from their senior divers. Hannah Walsh and Talbott Paulsen placed first and second, respectively, in both the 3-meter dive and the 5-meter dive.

Coming off their first win, the Bulldogs will look to continue their success on Saturday, when they travel to Cambridge, Mass., to face MIT.

PRESS RELEASE – BROWN:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women’s swimming & diving team was edged by Yale, 160-140, in its season opening meet on Friday night at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center.

“It was a fun first outing with our team,” said head coach Kate Kovenock . “Our women raced tough and with spirit. We had a few freshmen – and a sophomore as well – record their first ever dual meet wins. I love seeing that kind of poise racing against great competition.

The Bears recorded seven individual victories on the night and won both relay events.

Brown opened the night by winning the 200 medley relay with a quartet of freshman Allyson Ty (North Andover, Mass.), freshman Audrey Lukawski (San Francisco, Calif.), freshman Andrea Wei (Hopkinton, Mass.) and junior Marley Cross (Seattle, Wash.) edging Yale by 0:00.17 with a time of 1:43.38.

Sophomore Tory Center (Madison, Wis.) had a big finish in the 50 freestyle, winning the race in 23.34. Cross was close behind in third (23.67) and senior Maddie Salesky (San Rafael, Calif.) placed fourth (23.98).

Brown took the top two spots in the 100 freestyle with Cross posting the victory in 51.10. Center claimed second at 51.52 while Salesky placed fourth (52.65).

Wei won both the 100 (56.04) and 200 butterfly (2:02.35) in a strong collegiate debut. Senior Emma Wittmer (Edina, Minn.) (56.32, third) and sophomore Han Nguyen (Los Gatos, Calif.) (56.80, fifth) placed in the 100 while freshman Caylene Rippon (Hershey, Pa.) came in third (2:03.98) in the 200 of the event.

Freshman Emma Whall (Dover, N.H.) earned points for the Bears in the 1000 freestyle (10:26.04, fifth).

In the 200 freestyle, junior Amelia Gilchrist (Greensboro, N.C.) (1:52.38) and freshman Miku Takabayashi (Glastonbury, Conn.) came in third and fifth, respectively. Gilchrist later won the 500 freestyle in 4:59.96 while freshman Michelle Guo (Falmouth, Mass.) (5:05.10, third) and senior Tatiana Prendella (Bernardsville, N.J.) (5:05.24, fifth) recorded points.

The Bears went 3-4-5 in the 100 backstroke as junior Sarah Welch (Beverly, Mass.) led the pack in third with a time of 56.83 while Ty (57.31) and freshman Maija Ninness (Santa Barbara, Calif.) (58.18) followed. Welch later placed second in the 200 of the event, with a time of 2:01.58 while Takabayashi (2:05.05) and freshman Victoria Gong (Laguna Niguel, Calif.) (2:05.48) came in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Lukawski won the 200 breaststroke in 2:19.08 and also placed third in the 100 breaststroke, touching the wall at 1:05.69. Senior Tiffany Zhao (Beaverton, Ore.) also gained points with a fifth-place showing (1:05.79).

In diving, the Bears went 3-4-5 in the 3-meter with freshman Liv Mitchell (Laguna Beach, Calif.) taking third with a score of 265.63. Sophomore Julia Feord (Royal Oak, Mich.) (259.73) and sophomore Marisa Agarwal (Palo Alto, Calif.) (250.88) also gained points from Brown. Mitchell was also the Bears’ top finisher in the 1-meter with a mark of 257.25.

Takabayashi posted the last individual win of the night in the 200 IM with a time of 2:04.78.

The Bears closed out the meet with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay. Center, Saleksy, Prendella and Cross combined for a time of 3:24.30

The Bears next travel to Piscataway, N.J. on Saturday, Nov. 17 to compete against Rutgers and LIU Brooklyn.