Columbia Women Win 10 of 16 Against Penn In Ivy League Opener

COLUMBIA vs PENN (WOMEN’S MEET)

Friday, November 2nd

Sheerr Pool, Philadelphia, PA

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

Columbia – 171 Penn – 129

Columbia won 10 of 16 events in their women’s dual against Penn on Friday, November, 2nd. Columbia kicked off the meet with a tight win in the 200 medley relay, Julia Samson, Jessica Antiles, Emily Wang, and Mary Ashby posted splits of 26.95, 28.96, 25.71, and 23.75 respectively, touching in a final time of 1:45.37. Antiles and Ashby each went on to win an inidividual event. Antiles took the 200 IM by a full 2 seconds, posting a 2:05.70 with the fastest fly and breast splits in the field. Ashby came in 3rd in the 50 free (24.33), but then turned around and won the 100 free in 53.00. She swam the 100 stroke for stroke with teammate Clare Larson, who touched in 53.05.

Nancy Hu won the 200 fly, posting a 2:02.80, to hold off a charging Mary Pruden (2:03.46). Pruden went on to win the 500 free by just under 2 seconds, swimming a 5:03.34. Pruden was 59.02 on the final 100 of the 500. Monika Burzynska took the 100 fly thanks to a quick 26.28 front half, hitting the finish in 56.12.

Hannah Kannan just barely managed to hold off Kasey Karkoska in the 100 back, touching in 57.05 to Karkoska’s 57.09. Karkoska outsplit Kannan 29.07 to 29.38 on the final 100. Helen Wojdylo swept the breaststrok events. In the 100, Wojdylo posted a 1:04.37, thanks to a 30.03 split on the first 50. She then turned around in the 200 breast, and dropped a 2:20.86, maintaining the lead throughout the entire race.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS

1000 free: Catherine Buroker (Penn) – 10:17.46

200 free: Jessica He (Columbia) – 1:53.04

50 free: Wendy Yang (Penn) – 24.25

200 back: Tara Larusso (Penn) – 2:02.40

200 free relay: Columbia – 1:36.62

PRESS RELEASE – COLUMBIA:

PHILADELPHIA — The Columbia women’s swimming and diving team opened up the 2018-19 season in exciting fashion Friday evening, taking down Ivy League opponent Penn, 171-129, at Sheerr Pool in Philadelphia. The victory marks the first time the Lions have taken down Penn since 2013.

“This was a great first season win for us,” said head coach Diana Caskey . “The women raced hard and supported each other as the lead went back and forth. The 1-2 finishes in the 100 breast and 500 free shifted the momentum in our favor for the rest of the meet.”

Upperclassmen and newcomers alike contributed to the victory, but it wasn’t until the second half of the meet where the Lions would really take control.

Columbia started off the meet on a high note as first-year Briget Rosendahl won the 3-meter springboard with a score of 276.67. She would go on to sweep the diving events, taking the 1-meter crown with a score of 242.17. Fellow first-year Michelle Lee took second on the 1-meter board, close behind with score of 238.41.

“The divers had a solid debut,” said diving coach Scott Donie . “We will be looking to improve on these performances as we build momentum into the season.”

Starting off strong in the 200-yard medley relay, the Lions’ quartet of junior Julia Samson , senior Jessica Antiles , sophomore Emily Wang and senior Mary Ashby teamed up to post a first-place finish with a time of 1:45.37.

Penn and Columbia traded victories for the first few individual races. Sophomore Jessica He claimed Columbia’s first individual swimming win, going 1:53.04 to take first in the 200 freestyle. She led a 1-2-3 sweep, followed closely by first-year Clare Larsen (1:54.19) and sophomore Susie Zhu (1:54.84).

Junior Helen Wojdylo helped swing the momentum with a 1:04.37 win in the 100 breaststroke, leading a 1-2-3 sweep as first-year Yani Le e took second in 1:05.17 and Antiles placed third at 1:05.25. Wojdylo and Le carried that 1-2 finish into the 200 breast.

The 100 free was where the Lions really took control as Ashby touched the wall first in 53.00 just ahead of Larsen at 53.05.

First-year Mary Pruden earned her first individual career win, finishing first overall in the 500 free ahead of He with a time of 5:05.13.

Wrapping up the individual races, Antiles came into the wall first in the 200 IM for the Lions, posting a time of 2:05.70. Pruden was second at 2:07.77, while Wojdylo placed third in 2:09.43.

The Lions posted a 200 free relay victory to conclude the meet as Ashby, He, first-year Claire Lin and first-year Clare Larsen combined to go 1:36.62.

Columbia will have a short turnaround, returning home on Saturday for its first home meet of the season. The Lions will host Northeastern at the Percy Uris Natatorium at 1 p.m. ET.

PRESS RELEASE – PENN:

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania swimming and diving team s split the dual meets with Columbia this weekend, with the women losing 157 -129 and the men winning 172-128.



Penn Women

Catherine Buroker started the meet, picking up her first win with Penn in the 1000 fly with a time of 10:17.46. Erin Kiely and Grace Giddings finished second and third in the event respectively.



Another newcomer, Hannah Kannan, picked up the Quakers second win on the day, winning the 100-yard backstroke and clocking in at 57.05. Freshman Tara Larusso picked up her first win for the Red and Blue after winning the 200-back (2:02.40).



Monika Burzynska picked up her first win for Penn in the 100-fly (56.12) and Anderson Myers finished just behind in second (56.77).