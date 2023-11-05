Marchand Sets ASU Record in 100 Fly vs. USC, Kharun Beats Chmielewski in 200 Fly

Arizona State vs. USC

Nov. 4, 2023

Mona Plummer Aquatic Center Tempe, Arizona

SCY (25 yards)

Dual meet scores Men: No. 1 ASU 208, No. 16 USC 92 Women: No. 7 USC 189, No. 21 ASU 111

PDF results

Reigning LCM world champion Leon Marchand didn’t contest the 200-yard butterfly against silver medalist Krzysztof Chmielewski and 4th-place finisher Ilya Kharun on Saturday, but he did come away with a new school record in the 100 fly.

Marchand claimed the 100 fly crown in 44.66, taking down Kharun’s program record of 44.88 set earlier this year. The 21-year-old Frenchman would have missed the NCAA A-final by just a hundredth of a second with his time on Saturday, taking almost a full second off his previous-best 45.68 from last September. Marchand also added victories in the 100 breast (51.96) and 200 breast (1:52.70) that both rank 2nd in the NCAA this season.

In the 200 fly, Kharun (1:40.07) beat Chmielewski (1:41.20) by more than a second, with the freshmen pair ranking 2nd and 3rd in the NCAA this season behind Marchand’s 1:39.65 from last month. At last season’s NCAA Championships, Kharun and Chmielewski would have placed 5th and 7th, respectively, with their times from Saturday. Kharun also split 19.30 on the butterfly leg of ASU’s 200 medley relay and placed 3rd in the 200 IM (1:45.93).

Chmielewski, a USC freshman from Poland, won both distance free events to bounce back from his runner-up finish in the 200 fly. He was just off his season best in the 500 free with a winning time of 4:18.08, but his personal=best 8:47.53 in the 1000 free represents a new nation-leading mark.

Hungarian sensation Hubert Kos touched first in the 200 IM (1:42.71) with the 2nd-fastest time in the NCAA this season while also adding victories in the 100 back (45.99, 6th in the NCAA) and 200 back (1:41.47, about a second off his season-best 1:40.11). ASU fifth-year Jack Dolan outdueled sophomore teammate Jonny Kulow in both the 50 free (19.14 vs. 19.37) and 100 free (42.31 vs. 42.59).

On the women’s side, USC freshman Minna Abraham had a huge day in the Trojans’ 189-111 win over the Sun Devils. The 17-year-old Hungarian clocked winning times of 1:43.35 in the 200 free and 1:57.32 in the 200 IM that rank 2nd and 3rd in the NCAA this season respectively.

USC senior Kaitlyn Dobler was a couple tenths off her season best in her 100 breast win (57.61), but she also fired off a season-best 2:08.55 in the 200 breast that ranks 4th in the NCAA. USC senior Caroline Famous took the 100 back title in 51.48, which ranks 4th in the NCAA, and freshmen Macky Hodges won the 200 back in 1:54.92, which ranks 11th in the NCAA. Vasilissa Buinaia swept the spring freestyle events with 1st-place finishes in the 50 free (22.35) and 100 free (48.16), both slightly off her season bests.

ASU sophomore Deniz Ertan swept the distance freestyle events with wins in the 500 free (4:42.01) and 1000 free (9:33.07), which puts her 6th and 2nd in the NCAA this season, respectively. Lindsay Looney claimed the 200 fly crown in 1:54.92 200 fly (No. 5 in NCAA) while also earning a runner-up finish in the 100 fly (54.06) behind USC senior Anicka Delgado (52.64).

This was the last-ever dual meet between ASU and USC as Pac-12 members with the Trojans off to the Big Ten and the Sun Devils bound for the Big 12.