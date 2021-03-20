Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Maggie MacNeil Explains Historic 48.89 100y Butterfly US Open, NCAA Record

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 3 FINALS HEAT SHEET

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

100 FLY FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Louise Hansson (USC)/Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.26 — 2019
  • American Record: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 49.38 — 2020
  • US Open Record: Louise Hansson (USC)/Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.26 — 2019
  • Meet Record: Louise Hansson (USC), 49.26 — 2019
  • 2019 Champion: Louise Hansson (USC), 49.26
  • 2020 Top Performer: Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.26

Top 3:

  1. Maggie MacNeil (Michigan)- 48.89 *U.S. Open/NCAA Record
  2. Kate Douglass (Virginia)- 49.55
  3. Kylee Alons (NC State)- 50.35

After placing 2nd by 0.04s in the 50 free yesterday, Maggie MacNeil took the 100 fly final out in a 22.67, four-tenths faster than Kate Douglass. MacNeil did not slow down, coming home in a 26.22 to stop the clock at 48.89. That is now the fastest 100-yard fly in history, breaking the NCAA, U.S. Open, and NCAA meet record of 49.26.

 

Douglass took second place in a lifetime best of 49.55, which ranks 4th in U.S. history and 6th all-time. NC State’s Kylee Alons also swam a lifetime best of 50.35 to place third, which ranks 12th in US history. Cal junior Izzy Ivey placed fourth at 50.68, which is now 21st in US history, passing Olympian Christine Magnuson.

