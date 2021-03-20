Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch Letitia Sim Pick Up Back-To-Back Golds At 2021 NCSA Spring Invite

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE

On day 4 of the 2021 NCSA Spring Invite, Letitia Sim pulled off back-to-back victories in the 100 breast and 100 fly, posting gold medal-winning times of 59.18 and 52.17, respectively.

The one women’s event that Sim didn’t win; the 500 freestyle, went to Lucy Malys who hit a 4:42.55 to out-touch Claire Tuggle‘s 4:42.57 by just 0.02.

On the men’s side, Trey Dickey picked up the gold medal in the 500 with a 4:23.66. Ty Spillane and William Hayon were victorious in the 100 breast and fly with a 53.57 and 57.21, respectively.

Check below for race videos from tonight’s finals session, courtest of Take It Live Swimming.

Note: We don’t yet have access to the men’s 100 breaststroke.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

Top 3

  1. Letitia Sim – 59.18
  2. Zoe Skirboll – 1:00.19
  3. Lucy Thomas – 1:00.22

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

Top 3

  1. Letitia Sim – 52.77
  2. Campbell Stoll – 52.81
  3. Levenia Sim – 53.17

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

Top 3

  1. William Hayon – 47.21
  2. Holden Smith – 47.68
  3. Mateo Miceli – 47.92

WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINAL

Top 3

  1. Lucy Malys – 4:42.55
  2. Claire Tuggle – 4:42.57
  3. Claire Dafoe – 4:43.57

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINAL

Top 3

  1. Trey Dickey – 4:23.66
  2. Giovanni Linscheer – 4:25.04
  3. Mason Mathias – 4:25.99

