Watch Letitia Sim Pick Up Back-To-Back Golds At 2021 NCSA Spring Invite

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE

On day 4 of the 2021 NCSA Spring Invite, Letitia Sim pulled off back-to-back victories in the 100 breast and 100 fly, posting gold medal-winning times of 59.18 and 52.17, respectively.

The one women’s event that Sim didn’t win; the 500 freestyle, went to Lucy Malys who hit a 4:42.55 to out-touch Claire Tuggle‘s 4:42.57 by just 0.02.

On the men’s side, Trey Dickey picked up the gold medal in the 500 with a 4:23.66. Ty Spillane and William Hayon were victorious in the 100 breast and fly with a 53.57 and 57.21, respectively.

Check below for race videos from tonight’s finals session, courtest of Take It Live Swimming.

Note: We don’t yet have access to the men’s 100 breaststroke.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

Top 3

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

Top 3

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

Top 3

WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINAL

Top 3

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINAL

Top 3