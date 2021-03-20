Watch Letitia Sim Pick Up Back-To-Back Golds At 2021 NCSA Spring Invite

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE
- March 16-20, 2021
- Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, FL
- Short Course Yards (SCY)
On day 4 of the 2021 NCSA Spring Invite, Letitia Sim pulled off back-to-back victories in the 100 breast and 100 fly, posting gold medal-winning times of 59.18 and 52.17, respectively.
The one women’s event that Sim didn’t win; the 500 freestyle, went to Lucy Malys who hit a 4:42.55 to out-touch Claire Tuggle‘s 4:42.57 by just 0.02.
On the men’s side, Trey Dickey picked up the gold medal in the 500 with a 4:23.66. Ty Spillane and William Hayon were victorious in the 100 breast and fly with a 53.57 and 57.21, respectively.
Check below for race videos from tonight’s finals session, courtest of Take It Live Swimming.
Note: We don’t yet have access to the men’s 100 breaststroke.
WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
Top 3
- Letitia Sim – 59.18
- Zoe Skirboll – 1:00.19
- Lucy Thomas – 1:00.22
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
Top 3
- Letitia Sim – 52.77
- Campbell Stoll – 52.81
- Levenia Sim – 53.17
MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
Top 3
- William Hayon – 47.21
- Holden Smith – 47.68
- Mateo Miceli – 47.92
WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINAL
Top 3
- Lucy Malys – 4:42.55
- Claire Tuggle – 4:42.57
- Claire Dafoe – 4:43.57
MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – FINAL
Top 3
- Trey Dickey – 4:23.66
- Giovanni Linscheer – 4:25.04
- Mason Mathias – 4:25.99