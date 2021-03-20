Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #378

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  4 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Meeting –
    This week – Hard work for the next 2.5 weeks.
        Meet this weekend at Kamehameha – All in.

3 x Warm Up
    200 Snorkel – 3rd black (D: 150’s)
    100 Breast with snorkel-boy – smooth front catch quick stroke, no bouncing
2 x Main 1
    50 Kick on :50 (C: 50, D 1:00
    50 Swim on :40 (C:50, D: 1:00) BC 3
    2 x 50 Kick on :50 (C: 50, D: 1:00)
    100 Swim on 1:20, c: 1:40, D: 2:00 (BC 3)
    3 x 50 Kick on :50 (C: 50, D: 1:00
    150 Swim on 2:00 (C: 2:30, D: 3:00 – D Stops here and repeats from top) BC 3
    4 x 50 Kick on :50 (C: 50)
    200 swim on 2:40 (C: 3:20) BC 3
Wt.s Crew out
Main #2 for
    5 x100 on IM 1:25 (B: 1:30)
    2 x
        1 x 200 on IM 3:00 (B: 3:15)
        1 x 200 Free on 3:00 – BC 3 (B: 3:15)
    300 on 5:00 50 Back/Brt (B: 5:30)
    300 on 4:45 50 Back/brt (B: 5:15)
    300 on 4:30 50 Back/Brt (B: 5:00)
    1:00 rest (Get equipment on)
    4 x 200 Paddles – smooth, 5 power strokes no air each length 2:50, B: 3:00
    2:00 rest (get equipment on)
    1 x 500 on MAX – For Time with FINS
    

View on commitswimming.com

Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!