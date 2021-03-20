Daily Swim Coach Workout #378

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Meeting –
This week – Hard work for the next 2.5 weeks.
Meet this weekend at Kamehameha – All in.
3 x Warm Up
200 Snorkel – 3rd black (D: 150’s)
100 Breast with snorkel-boy – smooth front catch quick stroke, no bouncing
2 x Main 1
50 Kick on :50 (C: 50, D 1:00
50 Swim on :40 (C:50, D: 1:00) BC 3
2 x 50 Kick on :50 (C: 50, D: 1:00)
100 Swim on 1:20, c: 1:40, D: 2:00 (BC 3)
3 x 50 Kick on :50 (C: 50, D: 1:00
150 Swim on 2:00 (C: 2:30, D: 3:00 – D Stops here and repeats from top) BC 3
4 x 50 Kick on :50 (C: 50)
200 swim on 2:40 (C: 3:20) BC 3
Wt.s Crew out
Main #2 for
5 x100 on IM 1:25 (B: 1:30)
2 x
1 x 200 on IM 3:00 (B: 3:15)
1 x 200 Free on 3:00 – BC 3 (B: 3:15)
300 on 5:00 50 Back/Brt (B: 5:30)
300 on 4:45 50 Back/brt (B: 5:15)
300 on 4:30 50 Back/Brt (B: 5:00)
1:00 rest (Get equipment on)
4 x 200 Paddles – smooth, 5 power strokes no air each length 2:50, B: 3:00
2:00 rest (get equipment on)
1 x 500 on MAX – For Time with FINS
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
