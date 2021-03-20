2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships: Scoring Update Day 3

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Birmingham CrossPlex / Birmingham, AL (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending champion: Queens (5x) – 2019 results
- Streaming
- Championship Central
- Live Results
- 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s psych sheet
Day Three
The battle between Queens and Drury tightened slightly on Friday, with Drury making up a few points in finals. The Panthers were expected to have a stronger Day 4 than the Royals, which is why they are projected to finish within a ten-point margin.
The real excitement is being played out among Indy, Lindenwood, McKendree, and Delta State who are vying for the next four spots. After Wingate and Grand Valley, there’s a free-for-all among Wayne State, Missouri S&T, Florida Southern, Northern Michigan and Colorado Mesa.
Here are the projected standings taking into account tomorrow’s seedings:
|Team
|Day 3 Actual
|Day 4 Psych
|Projected Score
|Vs Prelim
|Vs Psych
|Queens (NC)
|456
|87
|543
|78
|91.5
|Drury
|391
|142
|533
|42.5
|58
|Indianapolis
|233
|140
|373
|9
|-3
|Lindenwood
|237.5
|103
|340.5
|38
|42
|McKendree
|240
|90
|330
|29.5
|18
|Delta State
|217
|82
|299
|39.5
|58.5
|Wingate
|174
|62
|236
|5
|4
|Grand Valley
|147
|78
|225
|2
|-11
|Wayne State
|119
|22
|141
|19
|23
|Missouri S&T
|89
|41
|130
|30.5
|29
|Florida Southern
|117
|9
|126
|27
|21
|Northern Michigan
|83
|43
|126
|0.5
|2
|Colorado Mesa
|80
|43
|123
|0
|3
|Nova Southeastern
|56.5
|42
|98.5
|-2
|-4
|Emmanuel
|37.5
|28
|65.5
|5
|7
|Carson-Newman
|20
|22
|42
|-0.5
|3
|Findlay
|38
|0
|38
|-5
|-12
|Henderson State
|29
|0
|29
|-8
|-17
|Utexas-Permian Basin
|9
|15
|24
|-7
|-7
|Saint Leo
|15
|5
|20
|6
|15
|St. Cloud State
|3
|14
|17
|2
|-13
|Indiana Univ of PA
|15
|0
|15
|-16
|-16
|Florida Tech
|13
|0
|13
|0
|0
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|12
|0
|12
|-2
|3
|Lewis
|11
|0
|11
|-6
|-6
|Fresno Pacific
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Truman State
|6.5
|0
|6.5
|0
|0
|CS Mines
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Tampa
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Saginaw Valley
|0
|5
|5
|0
|-2