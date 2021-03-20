Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships: Scoring Update Day 3

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Three

The battle between Queens and Drury tightened slightly on Friday, with Drury making up a few points in finals. The Panthers were expected to have a stronger Day 4 than the Royals, which is why they are projected to finish within a ten-point margin.

The real excitement is being played out among Indy, Lindenwood, McKendree, and Delta State who are vying for the next four spots. After Wingate and Grand Valley, there’s a free-for-all among Wayne State, Missouri S&T, Florida Southern, Northern Michigan and Colorado Mesa.

Here are the projected standings taking into account tomorrow’s seedings:

Team Day 3 Actual Day 4 Psych Projected Score Vs Prelim Vs Psych
Queens (NC) 456 87 543 78 91.5
Drury 391 142 533 42.5 58
Indianapolis 233 140 373 9 -3
Lindenwood 237.5 103 340.5 38 42
McKendree 240 90 330 29.5 18
Delta State 217 82 299 39.5 58.5
Wingate 174 62 236 5 4
Grand Valley 147 78 225 2 -11
Wayne State 119 22 141 19 23
Missouri S&T 89 41 130 30.5 29
Florida Southern 117 9 126 27 21
Northern Michigan 83 43 126 0.5 2
Colorado Mesa 80 43 123 0 3
Nova Southeastern 56.5 42 98.5 -2 -4
Emmanuel 37.5 28 65.5 5 7
Carson-Newman 20 22 42 -0.5 3
Findlay 38 0 38 -5 -12
Henderson State 29 0 29 -8 -17
Utexas-Permian Basin 9 15 24 -7 -7
Saint Leo 15 5 20 6 15
St. Cloud State 3 14 17 2 -13
Indiana Univ of PA 15 0 15 -16 -16
Florida Tech 13 0 13 0 0
Lenoir-Rhyne 12 0 12 -2 3
Lewis 11 0 11 -6 -6
Fresno Pacific 7 0 7 0 0
Truman State 6.5 0 6.5 0 0
CS Mines 6 0 6 0 0
Tampa 6 0 6 0 0
Saginaw Valley 0 5 5 0 -2

 

0
