2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships: Scoring Update Day 3

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Three

The battle between Queens and Drury tightened slightly on Friday, with Drury making up a few points in finals. The Panthers were expected to have a stronger Day 4 than the Royals, which is why they are projected to finish within a ten-point margin.

The real excitement is being played out among Indy, Lindenwood, McKendree, and Delta State who are vying for the next four spots. After Wingate and Grand Valley, there’s a free-for-all among Wayne State, Missouri S&T, Florida Southern, Northern Michigan and Colorado Mesa.

Here are the projected standings taking into account tomorrow’s seedings: