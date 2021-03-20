Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships: Scoring Update Day 3

There were no major surprises on Friday, so Queens University of Charlotte is well on its way to securing a sixth consecutive team title on Saturday. The Royals’ lead keeps growing but second-place Drury is comfortably alone in their space, too. Indy and Lindenwood are battling for third place, while Wingate, Grand Valley and Tampa are competing for fourth through sixth.

The next bunch, Nova Southeastern, Delta State, Carson-Newman, Colorado Mesa, West Florida, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania are jockeying for positions in the top-10.

Below are the projections for Saturday:

Team Day 3 Actual Day 4 Psych Projected Score Vs Prelim Vs Psych
Queens (NC) 477.5 166 643.5 78 91.5
Drury 303 114 417 42.5 58
Indianapolis 250 112 362 9 -3
Lindenwood 260 77 337 38 42
Wingate 144 88 232 5 4
Grand Valley 179 40 219 2 -11
Tampa 163.5 40 203.5 0 0
Nova Southeastern 147 32 179 -2 -4
Delta State 148 27 175 39.5 58.5
Carson-Newman 131 39 170 -0.5 3
Colorado Mesa 100 67 167 0 3
West Florida 129 30 159 0 0
Indiana Univ of PA 104 33 137 -16 -16
Biola 20 19 39 0 0
St. Cloud State 36 0 36 2 -13
Northern Michigan 25 0 25 0.5 2
Augustana 19 3 22 0 0
West Chester 6 14 20 0 0
Truman State 15.5 3 18.5 0 0
Wayne State 15 0 15 19 23
Saginaw Valley 14 0 14 0 -2
Lewis 3.5 9 12.5 -6 -6
McKendree 11 0 11 29.5 18
University of Mary 8.5 0 8.5 0 0
Emmanuel 6 0 6 5 7
Saint Leo 5.5 0 5.5 6 15
CS Mines 0 5 5 0 0
Concordia Irvine 4 0 4 0 0
Florida Tech 3 0 3 0 0
Lenoir-Rhyne 1 0 1 -2 3

 

 

