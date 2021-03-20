2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships: Scoring Update Day 3

2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Three

There were no major surprises on Friday, so Queens University of Charlotte is well on its way to securing a sixth consecutive team title on Saturday. The Royals’ lead keeps growing but second-place Drury is comfortably alone in their space, too. Indy and Lindenwood are battling for third place, while Wingate, Grand Valley and Tampa are competing for fourth through sixth.

The next bunch, Nova Southeastern, Delta State, Carson-Newman, Colorado Mesa, West Florida, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania are jockeying for positions in the top-10.

Below are the projections for Saturday: