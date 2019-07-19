Lucia Davis, Lauren Burckel Snag Trials Cuts on Day 1 at Mt. Hood Sectionals

2019 Speedo Sectionals – Mt. Hood

July 18-21, 2019

Hood Aquatics Center, Mt. Hood, OR

Meet information

Psych sheet

Results (Meet Mobile): ‘2019 Speedo Sectionals – Mt Hood’

Lucia Davis, a rising sophomore at Boise State, and Lauren Burckel, a rising sophomore at Washington State, punched their tickets to Omaha on Day 1 of Speedo Sectionals at Mt. Hood. Davis took 12.7 seconds off her previous best time of 8:59.93 to win the 800 free for the second year in a row. This time she clocked a 8:47.25 to make the U.S. Olympic Trials cut by .86. Davis came to the wall almost 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Kathryn Shanley of Foothills Swim Team (8:56.94), whose 10.7-second drop put her under 9 minutes for the first time. Davis’ Bronco Swim Club teammate Hayley Hill (8:57.30) also cracked the 9-minute barrier for the first time with her third-place finish.

Burckel, representing Cougar Aquatics and entered with 2:37.17, dropped 3.3 seconds in prelims to qualify second with 2:33.86, then took another 3 seconds off that time in finals to win the event with her first Olympic Trials cut. She dropped 6.37 seconds in all and cleared the OT cut of 2:33.29 by 2.5 seconds with her final time of 2:30.80. Runner-up Sakiko Shimizu of Phoenix Swim Club was more than half a second back with 2:31.36, a PB by .18. Shimizu won the 200 fly in 2:14.67. Seeded with a SCM time of 2:06.30, she went 2:16.46 in prelims, then dropped 1.79 seconds in finals to win the event by a body length over Wisconsin commit Mikayla Seigal (2:15.64).

Both the women’s and men’s 100 freestyle events were nailbiters. USC 2020 commit Kaitlyn Dobler of The Dolphins Portland held her #1 seeding and won the women’s 100 free in 56.53, a mere .05 off her seed time. Elizabeth Cook of Tualatin Hills clocked a 56.81 for second place, beating her seed time by 7/10 and touching out Katharine Berkoff of Missoula Aquatic Club (56.97). Hugo Sykes of University of Denver Hilltoppers won the men’s race with a PB by .81. He was seeded with 52.03 and went 51.54 in prelims before dropping down to 51.22 in finals. Texas commit Caspar Corbeau, fresh off the European Junior Championships where he represented Netherlands, finished second in 51.40, a PB by .32.

Other event winners: