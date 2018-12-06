Luca Urlando Unearths PR by Three Seconds, Goes 15-16 #2 200 IM

2018 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST

December 5th-8th, 2018

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

SCY (25y) pool

Luca Urlando continues what has been a very impressive year for him. The 16-year-old from DART Swimming had a huge swim in the 200 IM this morning, leading prelims at Winter Jr Champs – West by over two seconds with a lifetime best 1:43.53.

In addition to absolutely destroying his old best of 1:43.53, he now ranks 2nd all-time in the 15-16 age group historical rankings. Only Michael Andrew‘s 1:42.77 is faster, a time done at this very meet back in 2015, three years ago.

Urlando was exceptional going out, 22.47 in fly and 26.54 in back. His breaststroke split really helped him pull away from the field, splitting a 29.17, and he brought things home in a 25.35. For some context, he’s just a half second out of NCAA scoring range and still a high school junior, and his 29.17 breast split would’ve been right with the A and B finalists in this event at the 2018 NCAA Champs — nobody split quicker than a 28-high, which is exceptional for Urlando, who’s known for his butterfly first, then his IM, then his backstroke, and then his freestyle.

U.S. 15-16 ALL-TIME RANKINGS – 200 IM

Michael Andrew – 1:42.77 (2015) Luca Urlando – 1:43.53 (2018) Carson Foster – 1:43.79 (2017) Reece Whitley – 1:43.93 (2016) Andrew Seliskar – 1:44.03 (2013)

Urlando had a 1:34.38 lead-off leg on DART’s 800 free relay which broke a 15-16 NAG record last night, and it looks like he’s in great shape to keep hitting best times all weekend.