Louisville’s Piszczorowicz Hits 100 Free PB In Lublin

Zimowe Mistrzostwa Wojewodztwa Lubelskiego (POL)

Friday, March 12th & Saturday, March 13th

Lublin, Poland

LCM (50m)

Results

A cluster of Polish swimmers was in aquatic action over the weekend, as athletes convened in Lublin for a two-day long course meet.

Bartosz Piszczorowicz was among the top performers, with the 21-year-old posting a time of 49.36 to take the men’s 100m freestyle. That ranked as the top swim of the meet, garnering 858 FINA points en route to the Pole firing off a new lifetime best.

Entering this meet, Piszczorowicz’s fastest time was represented by the 49.40 he produced in this same city in September of 2020.

Piszczorowicz competes for the University of Louisville in the NCAA and is currently a junior for the Cardinals.

Another top performer here in Lublin was Tomasz Polewka, with the Katowice athlete taking the men’s 50m and 100m backstroke events. The 2016 Olympian posted a time of 25.33 in the former and 56.09 in the latter to rake in double gold.

Finally, on the women’s side, 20-year-old Aleksandra Polanska reaped multiple golds, including as the winner of the women’s 200m free. She notched a time of 2:02.42 to top that podium, while also registering 4:16.36 and 8:56.67 to claim the top prize in both the 400m and 800m freestyle events, respectively.