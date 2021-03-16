Daily Swim Coach Workout #374

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
15 minutes dry land
10 x 100 on 1:30, [1-5 = 7, 8, 9, 10 (7 strokes max 1st 25, then 8, then 9, then 10], [6-10 = 3rd lap under water, breath control]
2 minute explanation of next set
3 x 300 on 4:00 Pull breath control throughout! [3rd, 5th, 7th, then 7th, 5th, 3rd, then 3rd, 5th, 7th @ 100s]
2 minute explanation of next set
2x
3 x 75 on 1:00 Streamline Kick side-bk-stomach with fins EN2
1 x 25 on :30 recovery
9 x 25 on :30 Choice working breakouts at increasing intensity per sub group of 3
1 x 75 on 2:00 recovery REC
2 minute explanation of next set
2x
4 x 100 on 1:30 Descend 1-3 stroke, last one recovery EN2
3 x 150 on 2:30 break at the 75 then at the 125 for 10 seconds exactly! SP2
2 x 200 on 3:30 Freestyle broken at 100, 150, for 10 seconds. Drive your legs! SP1
1 x 50 on 1:00 recovery
4 x 50 on 1:00 Recovery
Darren Sandvig
Coach, Golden West Swim Club (currently)
