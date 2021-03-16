Daily Swim Coach Workout #374

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

15 minutes dry land

10 x 100 on 1:30, [1-5 = 7, 8, 9, 10 (7 strokes max 1st 25, then 8, then 9, then 10], [6-10 = 3rd lap under water, breath control]

2 minute explanation of next set

3 x 300 on 4:00 Pull breath control throughout! [3rd, 5th, 7th, then 7th, 5th, 3rd, then 3rd, 5th, 7th @ 100s]

2 minute explanation of next set

2x

3 x 75 on 1:00 Streamline Kick side-bk-stomach with fins EN2

1 x 25 on :30 recovery

9 x 25 on :30 Choice working breakouts at increasing intensity per sub group of 3

1 x 75 on 2:00 recovery REC

2 minute explanation of next set

2x

4 x 100 on 1:30 Descend 1-3 stroke, last one recovery EN2

3 x 150 on 2:30 break at the 75 then at the 125 for 10 seconds exactly! SP2

2 x 200 on 3:30 Freestyle broken at 100, 150, for 10 seconds. Drive your legs! SP1

1 x 50 on 1:00 recovery

4 x 50 on 1:00 Recovery