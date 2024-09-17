Louise & Sophie Hansson Among 5 Swedish Swimmers Pre-Qualified For Budapest

The 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Championships (25m) are coming up in December in Budapest, Hungary and we’re slowly learning who may be in attendance.

Along with Frenchman Leon Marchand and Japanese star Daiya Seto who have made it known the competition is on their 2024 racing plan, the Swedish Swimming Federation released a list of pre-qualified swimmers.

Federation captain Martina Aronsson says that she is ‘looking forward to a World Championships during an Olympic year in one of Europe’s best swimming facilities and in a country that is very interested in swimming.’