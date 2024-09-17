Louise & Sophie Hansson Among 5 Swedish Swimmers Pre-Qualified For Budapest

The 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Championships (25m) are coming up in December in Budapest, Hungary and we’re slowly learning who may be in attendance.
Along with Frenchman Leon Marchand and Japanese star Daiya Seto who have made it known the competition is on their 2024 racing plan, the Swedish Swimming Federation released a list of pre-qualified swimmers.
Federation captain Martina Aronsson says that she is ‘looking forward to a World Championships during an Olympic year in one of Europe’s best swimming facilities and in a country that is very interested in swimming.’
The following Swedish swimmers have been pre-qualified for Budapest:
- Louise Hansson – women’s 50m/100m fly
- Sophie Hansson – women’s 50m/100m breast
- Victor Johannson – men’s 400m/800m/1500m free
- Sara Junevik – women’s 50m fly
- Erik Persson – men’s 200m breast
At the last edition of the World Aquatics World Championships (25m), Sweden raced its way to a trio of bronze medals. Louise Hansson placed 3rd in both the women’s 100m fly and 100m IM while also helping the women’s 4x50m medley relay capture a bronze medal.
Each of the 5 swimmers headed to Budapest represented Sweden at this year’s Olympic Games. Hansson’s top finish came in the women’s 100m fly where she finished 8th while sister Sophie Hansson earned 13th in the 100m breast.
Victor Johansson placed 16th in the men’s 800m free, Erik Persson finished 13th in the 200m breast while both Persson and Sara Junevik were members of the 12th-placed mixed medley relay.
Quotes courtesy of the Swedish Swimming Federation.