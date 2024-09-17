2025 BOTR Backstroker Gwyn Frick To Swim For Liberty University with Conference Leading Times

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Gwyn Frick of Warrenton, Virginia, is staying in state for college, as she has declared her intention to swim at Liberty University beginning in the fall of 2025. Frick, a Nation’s Capital Swim Club member, was ranked in SwimSwam’s BOTR 2025 recruits. She is currently a senior that attends Covenant Christian Academy.

Last December, Frick competed at the PV NCAP Invitational and took home 3 wins along with a runner-up finish. She won the 100 back (53.41), 200 back (1:56.23), 200 breast (2:14.42), while she placed 2nd in the 200 IM (2:01.00). All of her swims were personal bests, and she additionally led off NCAP’s 200 free relay in a PB of 23.66.

At the NCSA Spring Championships (LCM) earlier this year, Frick hit 5 personal bests en route to 5 top 12 finishes. She placed 12th in the 100 back (1:03.67), 10th in the 50 back (29.79), 10th in the 200 IM (2:20.91), and 7th in the 200 back (2:16.16), and 100 breast (1:12.86). In both the 100 and 200 back, along with the 200 IM and 100 breast, Frick got under the long course US Open qualifying times for the first time in her career.

Frick most recently competed at USA Swimming Futures – Richmond, where she was a 3x A-finalist. She placed 3rd in the 200 IM with a new personal best time of 2:19.49 to break the 2:20 barrier for the first time in her career. She also swam the 100 back, placing 6th in 1:03.34, and 100 breast, where she took 5th in 1:12.90. Both were just off her respective bests of 1:03.16 and 1:12.86.

Best times:

100 back – 53.41

200 back – 1:56.23

200 IM – 2:01.00

400 IM – 4:19.04

100 breast – 1:03.11

200 breast – 2:14.42

Liberty, which is in the ASUN Conference, won their 6th consecutive title this past year, and 7th in total. This year was the first year ASUN sponsored swimming & diving, and it absorbed the records of the CCSA, which dissolved as a swimming & diving conference after the 2022-23 school year. Liberty beat 2nd place Queens by 105.5 points, with Kamryn Canning’s 2 individual wins leading the way.

Although Liberty is already the defending conference champion, Frick’s impact at Liberty cannot be overstated. Her 100 back would have won the 2024 conference title by nearly a second, as she would have placed ahead of champion Abbie Shaw (54.27) by .86. Additionally, Frick would have been 2nd in the 200 back, behind only Shaw—who was a senior this year, and has graduated.

Frick’s versatility will allow her to choose a 3rd event of her liking, as she is a title threat in the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 breast, where at the 2024 ASUN Championships, ber best times would have placed 2nd, 3rd, and 3rd, respectively.

Moreover, Frick will replenish Liberty’s backstroke group with the graduation of Shaw, and boost the IM/breaststroke group. This past season, her best times would have ranked 2nd in the 100 and 200 back, behind only Shaw, while she would have led the team in the 200 IM and been 2nd in the 400 IM and 200 breast.

The Flames will look to extend their conference championship streak with the addition of Emma Herrera (free), Dakota Howard (sprint free), Carly Larson (fly/free), Riley Leach (IM/fly), and diver Rachel Laraio in the class of 2029. Leach, who has PBs of 2:01.03/4:15.56 in the 200/400 IM, will help Frick fill in the shoes of Liberty’s top IMer, Kate Baker, who is currently a senior and will have graduated once the class of 2029 arrives on campus.

