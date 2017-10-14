Lola Mull Posts 4:48 500 at 2017 Girls HS MISCA Meet

2017 Girls HS MISCA Meet

Saturday, October 14th

short course yards

EMU Jones Natatorium

Results on MeetMobile

Grand Ledge High School Sophomore Lola Mull went 4:48.66 in the 500 at the Girls HS MISCA (Michigan Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association) Meet, winning the event by 12 seconds. Mull’s splitting was strong, nearly even splitting the race (2:23.76/2:24.90). Her time, in addition to being a personal best by almost 4 seconds (prev. best 4:52.39), puts her within striking distance of Olympic Gold Medalist Allison Schmitt‘s Michigan HS state record of 4:47.46, set in 2007. It would also be the 3rd fastest time in MHSAA history (#2 is Kristyne Cole, 4:47.86, also set in 2007), but MHSAA only includes times from the state meet in the all-time rankings.

Saline High School put together huge, would-be top 10 all-time swims to win the 200 and 400 free relays. Johanna Jorgenson (23.41), Lizzy Spears (23.73), Emily Laing (24.28), and Maddie Luther (23.40) combined to go 1:34.82 in the 200 free relay, beating 2nd place Northville HS (1:37.89) by over 3 seconds. That time would rank 7th in the all-time record book, but is still a ways off from the state record of 1:32.77 from 2002. Then Jorgenson (50.45), Spears (51.22), and Luther (51.25) teamed up with Sydney Kermath (53.51) to win the 400 free relay by 10 seconds with a time of 3:26.43. That time would rank 9th all-time and is only about 2 and a half seconds off the state record of 3:23.85, set in 2005. Saline is the defending state 400 free relay champion (3:24.44) for MHSAA D1. 3 of 4 girls from that relay return to the team this year, with Kermath replacing Maddy Murphy (split 52.07 last year), who Saline lost to graduation.

Lizzy Spears, a Senior from Saline HS and Arizona State recruit, also won the 200 IM, posting a 2:01.37. Spears finished 3rd at the MHSAA D1 State meet last year with a 2:01.78. Maddie Luther, a Saline Junior, took the 200 free with a 1:48.11. Luther went 1:48.34 to win state last year.

Another notable performance came from Hudsonville High School Sophomore Claire Tuttle in the 100 breast. Tuttle won the event in 1:02.80, a time which would be just outside the all-time top 10. More notable than that however is that her time is only a little over 2 seconds off Miranda Tucker‘s state record of 1:00.56. She is only a Sophomore, so keep an eye out for her as she could potentially challenge Tucker’s record in the future.

The MISCA meet is an annual mid-season meet that is treated similarly to college mid-season meets. The teams rest for it and suit up, although most swimmers only fully taper for it if they are trying to get a state qualifying time. MHSAA allows its swimmers to qualify for the state meet at basically any meet throughout the season, and the MISCA meet’s position in the season (about a month before the MHSAA state meets) makes it a very popular meet for teams to rest in order to qualify for state. There were about 75 teams from all 3 divisions of MHSAA swimming at the meet this year, and results can be found on MeetMobile. The MHSAA State Finals will be held for each of the 3 divisions on November 17-18.

Here is a link to the MHSAA state qualifying standards.

And here is a link to the MHSAA record book.