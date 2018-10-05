Lochte on TYR Venzo: “You’re going to see a lot of world records”

Ryan Lochte, Olympic champion and TYR athlete, says that the Venzo is the best suit yet. He added that TYR put on one of the best launch events for it, adding a fashion aspect to the reveal of the suit which included the athletes. Lochte signed with TYR just when they began testing the Venzo, so he’s seen the entire process from start to finish. He’s confident that swimming fans will be a little shocked with what is to come when the Venzo is released.

TYR Sport is proud to announce the launch of its most anticipated technical suit: The TYR Venzo™.

Unveiled today in Laguna Beach, CA, Olympic athletes and history making champions including Katie Ledecky, Ryan Lochte, Simone Manuel and Matt Grevers hit the stage to showcase the Venzo™ in front of the industry’s most prominent names and tastemakers. Working in conjunction with the TYR design team, Olympic athletes played an integral role in the production of this state-of-the-art technical suit. In addition, TYR is proud to note that the Venzo™ is manufactured in the U.S.A of imported goods, adding to the long list of attributes that set it apart from its competitors.

As the first and only technical suit in the industry to analyze drag from a microscopic perspective, the Venzo™ utilizes ultra smooth fiber to thread a frictionless, durable fabric. Designed with state-of-the-art Surface Lift Technology™, the suit prevents water from permeating its fabric, resulting in higher body position in the water.

In addition, a patent pending taping and inner textile design known as the suit’s Endo Compression Cage™ provides a shield of support for the abdominals, obliques and quadriceps. This cage not only creates a snapback effect in the water but also helps to increase distance per stroke. Working in tandem with this technology is the Venzo’s Seamless Exo Shell™, a sleek construction geared toward streamlining body position.