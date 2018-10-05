San Diego State Women Defeat Pepperdine 71-53

Pepperdine vs San Diego State

The San Diego State women brought their record to 3-0 for the season on Thursday with a 71-53 win at Pepperdine, sweeping all seven events on the schedule. The Aztecs opened their season in September with a victory over San Diego and then topped Washington State and Nevada a week later.

The biggest standouts for San Diego State were Alma Thormalm and Laria Tam, who each had an individual win and were on the winning 200 free relay. Thormalm won the 50 free in 24.17, and Tam won the 50 back in 27.75.

Also winning individually for the Aztecs was Courtney Vincent in the 50 fly (25.43), Elli Ferrin in the 50 breast (31.46), and Marie Yacopino in the 1-meter diving event.

Pepperdine’s top individual performers were Sammie Slater and Juju Chan, who had respective runner-up finishes in the 50 back and 50 breast.

In the 200 medley relay, San Diego State was quickest in 1:39.26, though their swim was scored as exhibition, so Pepperdine (1:41.08) got the official win with Slater swimming the anchor.

For full results of the meet, click here.