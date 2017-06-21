Lifting at UIndy with Bart Zarzecki and Chris Massaro

Future Graduate Assistant Coach Bart Zarzecki is back with his third video highlighting all of the great things going on at the University of Indianapolis. This time he shows us a little summer time fun with his teammates and then gives us a glimpse into the Greyhound strength and conditioning program. UIndy has been on the rise over the last 2 years and they show no signs of slowing down in the pool or in the classroom, with their mens’ team boasting more individual Scholar All-Americans than any other program in NCAA Division II.

Most college swim & dive programs utilize a strength & conditioning program, but not all NCAA DII programs have the luxury of their own strength & conditioning coach to help with this task. Coach Chris Massaro, Graduate Assistant for Strength & Conditioning at UIndy, leads the swim & dive program in the weight room. Chris, a level 1 USA Weightlifting Performance Coach and 2016 UIndy grad, played football for the school and earned his BS in Sports Science and is currently working on his Masters in Sports Management. Chris also worked with Louisiana State during the summer of 2016 to prepare before taking on his role at UIndy.

“Chris not only does a phenomenal job in the weight room for the team, but he has invested in the success of our student-athletes as people too. He comes to our meets, joined us on our winter training trip to Florida and stays very connected to what is happening with the team. He is an integral part of our success.” Says head Coach Jason Hite.