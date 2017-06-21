Quah Zheng Wen Lowers Own National 200 Back Record In Singapore

Singaporean Quah Zheng Wen lowered his own national record in the 200 back on Saturday at the nation’s National Championships, held at the OCBC Aquatic Center in Singapore.

His clocking of 2:00.45, set in the prelims, lowered his previous record of 2:00.55 done at the SEA Games in 2015.

Quah joined the Cal Bears in January, and went onto post a 1:40 200 fly at the Pac-12 Championships to qualify himself for NCAAs. There he finished in the runner-up position in the 200 fly in a time of 1:38.83, the fourth fastest swim in history. He also placed 5th in the 100 fly, and swam the prelims of Cal’s 400 medley relay that went onto finish 2nd.

Quah stated that he knew the return to long course was “always going to be hard” but that he felt he had adjusted well so far. He also mentioned that it was nice to return home and be back in a familiar environment after his first semester in the States. “It’s nice just getting home… and just swimming like it used to be. It’s pretty nice to come back to some familiarity.”

Along with his record in the 200 back heats (he scratched the final), Quah won the 200 free and 200 fly, and added runner-up finishes in the 50 back and 100 free. Check out full results here.

Quah will remain in Singapore to train for the upcoming World Championships in July, where he’s qualified to swim the 50, 100 and 200 fly and 50 and 100 back. Fellow NCAA swimmer and 2016 100 fly Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling is the only other Singaporean swimmer slated to compete in Budapest.

Along with the 200 back, Quah also holds national records in the 50 & 100 back long course, as well as the 200 free, 100 back and 200 back short course.