LIAC’s Sean Green, Reid O’Connell Climb All-Time Ranks in High Powered Tri Meet

q2021 VA Middle-Atlantic Age Group Championships

November 5-7, 2021

Jeff Rouse Swim & Sport Center, Stafford, Virginia

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

14 & under, single age races

Full Meet Results

While many of their high school aged swimmers were racing at high school championships this weekend, the Long Island Aquatic Club took its top age groupers down the coast for a tri meet against NOVA of Virginia and NCAP.

The clubs represent three of the best age group programs in the United States. NOVA ultimately came away with the event win ahead of NCAP and LIAC, but LIAC, with the furthest to go and therefore the smallest roster, had most of the headline-grabbing swims on the boys side.

Among those were a pair of huge time drops for 14-year old Sean Green. He had the weekend’s fastest times in 5 different individual events, most by multiple-second margins.

Green’s weekend results:

200 free – 1:42.87

1000 free – 9:20.82

100 back – 52.30

200 back – 1:51.15

400 IM – 4:05.91

All of the above, aside from the 400 IM, was a new lifetime best for Green. In the 1000 free, he dropped more than five seconds and now ranks 38th all-time among 13-14 boys. In the 200 backstroke, he dropped almost six seconds and now ranks just-outside of the top 100 all-time in the event.

Theie 100 back was over a second drop, and the 200 free was a two-and-a-half second drop.

Another young LIAC swimmer Reid O’Connell also had a breakthrough at the meet. He won all 6 of his individual (with 5 lifetime bests) events plus 4 relays. That follows a meet two weeks ago at a LIAC hosted meet where he had 5 wins and 6 new personal bests as well.

Among his wins was a 4:50.09 in the 500 free, a 57.73 in the 100 IM, and a 4:18.17 in the 400 IM. That 400 IM scored 976 power points, which was the second-highest power point scoring swim of the meet. Those times all rank him in the top 100 in 11-12 age group history, with the 400 IM rising as high as 23rd-best all-time in that category. Josh Zuchowski is the all-time leader in that race in 4:07.81.

On the girls’ side, the NOVA girls performed well, especially in the 200 backstroke where they had the top three times of the day. 14-year old Kate Hotem won her age race in 2:01.20. That just missed her lifetime best in the event, though she did swim lifetime bests in four other races: the 100 back (57.37), 100 breast (1:09.29), 200 fly (2:15.96), and 400 IM (4:33.80).

The second-best swimmer in that 200 back on the day was NOVA 13-year old Emory Deguenther. She swam 2:03.78 to top her age group in the event and knock more than three seconds off her lifetime best. In total, she’s dropped almost five seconds off her previous best time in the last month.

Deguenther also swam best times in the 100 free (52.73), 200 free (1:52.93), 100 back (57.84), 100 fly (57.35), and 200 fly (2:09.75).