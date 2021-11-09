Tess Howley Hits 52.09 100 Fly For Metro Record At NSCHSGAA Championships

2021 NSCHSGAA Championship Meet

November 6-7, 2021

Nassau County Aquatic Center, East Meadow, N.Y.

SCY (25y)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2021 NSCHSGAA Championship Meet”

Sacred Heart Academy juniors Tess Howley and Cavan Gormsen combined for 112 individual points as the school successfully defended its title at the Nassau-Suffolk Catholic High School Association Championship Meet in East Meadow, N.Y.

Howley set a trio of best times, highlighted by her 52.09 showing in the 100 butterfly, breaking her Metro LSC Record (and previous best time) of 52.33 set last year. The performance moves Howley up into 14th all-time in the girls’ 15-16 age group.

The 16-year-old also won the 100 backstroke in 53.68, dipping under her best time of 54.02 while narrowly missing the Metro Record of 53.52 set by Kiki Kennedy in December 2020. In that event, Howley now ranks 95th all-time in the 15-16 age group.

Howley also led off Sacred Heart’s winning 200 medley relay in a blistering 24.97 for the 50 backstroke, under her old best of 25.26.

Gormsen, also 16, swept the 200 free (1:48.42) and 500 free (4:44.29) events, repeating her victories from last year. Gormsen’s best times in those events stand at 1:46.18 and 4:38.45, respectively, both set last December.

Also putting together a strong showing for Sacred Heart was Cavan’s younger sister, freshman Lily Gormsen, who won the 100 free (52.31) and was the runner-up in the 200 free (1:53.33).

TEAM SCORES