Nevada Continues Undefeated in Dual Meets After Win Against Fresno State

Fresno State vs. Nevada

Friday, November 5, 2021

Fresno, California

Fresno, Calif. – The Nevada swim and dive team continues its momentum and secured a win against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Friday evening. The Pack finished the dual with a final score of 180-120 over the Bulldogs. Nevada moves to 4-0 in dual meets this season.

“There was a huge team improvement since the last dual meet,” said head coach Brendon Bray . “I’m very excited for the divers to keep the momentum going to Arkansas next week and our swimmers in two weeks at Texas A&M.”

The Pack started the meet going second and third in the 200 medley relay. The team composed by Josien Wijkhuijs , Donna dePolo , Julia Adamczyk , and Colette Berkenfield finished second with a time of 1:45.81.

Junior Berkenfield picked up two individual wins in the 100 free and 50 free, with times of 52.34 and 23.95.

Senior Reese Lamph picked up second place in the 1000 yard free with a time of 10:27.93. Lamph was followed by senior Mikayla Dance , who placed fourth with a time of 10:37.14.

The Pack bounced back with seniors Caitlyn McHugh , Mariana Vignoli , and dePolo finishing first, second and third in the 200 free, respectively. McHugh was at the top with 1:53.80. She was followed by Vignoli’s 1:54.17 and dePolo’s 1:55.23. Both Vignoli and McHugh also swam the 500 free with Vignoli at the top finishing with a time of 5:01.58. McHugh placed third with 5:06.77.

For the backstroke group, Wijkhuijs finished second in the 100 back with a time of 58.97. The senior was followed by Montana Lloyd who finished in fifth with a time of 1:00.15. In the 200, the Pack secured another second and third finish from Benedict Nagy (2:06.64) and Lloyd (2:09.62).

Continuing the breaststroke tradition, the Pack secured the top three times in the 100 and the 200 breaststroke. Senior Wiktoria Samula led the team with a time of 1:02.31, followed by dePolo (1:04.77) and Pitto (1:06.78). Samula also won the 200 with a time of 2:16.44 followed by dePolo (2:19.41) and Dance (2:24.39).

In the 200 fly, junior Nagy and senior Adamczyk, finished second and third with times of 2:06.43 and 2:06.86, respectively. The junior also swam the 400 IM and placed herself in first with a time of 4:26.88. The senior swam the 100 fly and finished in third place, behind Wijkhuijs, who got second, with times of 57.46 and 56.55, respectively.

The Nevada divers continue to be key members for the Pack with Laura Isabel Vazquez Lopez finishing at the top in the 1-meter springboard with a score of 284.18. Vazquez Lopez was followed by freshman Lucia Gabino (279.15) in third place, senior Linnea Sorensen (278.10) in fourth, and junior Jessie Nowotny (271.05) in fifth.

In the 3-meter, the Pack claimed the top four places led by Sorensen with a score of 322.65. Sorensen was followed by Vazquez Lopez (320.18), Nowotny (268.80), and Gabino (262.20).

Nevada closed the day by winning the 200 free relay with a time of 1:36.77.

NEXT UP

Following this weekend, the Nevada swim team hits the road to College Station, Texas, for the Texas A&M invite on Nov. 17-19. The Nevada dive team will travel to Fayetteville, Ark., to compete against Arkansas on Nov. 13.

