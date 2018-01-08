Li Bingjie On Austin PSS Psych Sheets Along With Pros, NCAA Athletes

The 2018 Pro Swim Series opens this weekend in Austin, and while the psych sheets include most of the expected pros, they also feature a surprising number of NCAA athletes and some international surprises.

The Pro Swim Series runs in long course meters, and many college swimmers choose to focus on short course yards until the conclusion of college season. But that’s not stopping a wide array of college swimmers from entering the Austin meet. Most of Texas A&M’s top women are in attendance, taking advantage of a high-level meet happening in-state. Some Texas women are on the psych sheets, but most of the big-name Longhorn men don’t appear to be competing. Meanwhile NC State brought down some of its best swimmers, and some big names like Louisville star Mallory Comerford and Cal flyer Quah Zheng Wen will also be competing.

Internationally, there’s a strong Chinese delegation, which is a bit of a surprise. Young distance sensation Li Bingjie is entered, as are flyer Zhang Yufei is entered, freestyler Shen Duo and breaststroker Yan Zibei. Bingjie was the World Champs silver medalist behind Katie Ledecky in Budapest, but won’t get to swim Ledecky head-to-head in Austin.

We’ll start tallying some of the bigger names we see entered below. This is not an exhaustive list. Note others you see in our comment section:

Internationals

China: Li Bingjie Zhang Yufei Shen Duo Yan Zibei Zhou Yilin Ai Yanhan

Canada: Rebecca Smith Taylor Ruck

Great Britain Alys Thomas Luke Greenbank Chloe Tutton

Bahamas Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace



NCAA Swimmers

Sydney Pickrem

Bethany Galat

Mallory Comerford

Anton Ipsen

Quah Zheng Wen

Zach Harting

Andreas Vazaios

Lisa Bratton

Quinn Carrozza

Justin Ress

Ryan Held

Hannah Moore

Beryl Gastaldello

Maxine Wolters

Genevieve Pfeifer

Joanna Evans

Pros

Leah Smith

Chase Kalisz

Madisyn Cox

Tom Shields

Jack Conger

Hali Flickinger

Ryan Murphy

Jacob Pebley

Matt Grevers

Melanie Margalis

Josh Prenot

Zane Grothe

Clark Smith

Nathan Adrian

Olivia Smoliga

Pace Clark

Katie Meili

Molly Hannis

Breeja Larson

Dana Vollmer

Sarah Gibson

Notable Age Groupers