Li Bingjie On Austin PSS Psych Sheets Along With Pros, NCAA Athletes

The 2018 Pro Swim Series opens this weekend in Austin, and while the psych sheets include most of the expected pros, they also feature a surprising number of NCAA athletes and some international surprises.
The Pro Swim Series runs in long course meters, and many college swimmers choose to focus on short course yards until the conclusion of college season. But that’s not stopping a wide array of college swimmers from entering the Austin meet. Most of Texas A&M’s top women are in attendance, taking advantage of a high-level meet happening in-state. Some Texas women are on the psych sheets, but most of the big-name Longhorn men don’t appear to be competing. Meanwhile NC State brought down some of its best swimmers, and some big names like Louisville star Mallory Comerford and Cal flyer Quah Zheng Wen will also be competing.
Internationally, there’s a strong Chinese delegation, which is a bit of a surprise. Young distance sensation Li Bingjie is entered, as are flyer Zhang Yufei is entered, freestyler Shen Duo and breaststroker Yan Zibei. Bingjie was the World Champs silver medalist behind Katie Ledecky in Budapest, but won’t get to swim Ledecky head-to-head in Austin.
Full Austin Psych Sheets Here
We’ll start tallying some of the bigger names we see entered below. This is not an exhaustive list. Note others you see in our comment section:
Internationals
- China:
- Li Bingjie
- Zhang Yufei
- Shen Duo
- Yan Zibei
- Zhou Yilin
- Ai Yanhan
- Canada:
- Rebecca Smith
- Taylor Ruck
- Great Britain
- Alys Thomas
- Luke Greenbank
- Chloe Tutton
- Bahamas
- Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace
NCAA Swimmers
- Sydney Pickrem
- Bethany Galat
- Mallory Comerford
- Anton Ipsen
- Quah Zheng Wen
- Zach Harting
- Andreas Vazaios
- Lisa Bratton
- Quinn Carrozza
- Justin Ress
- Ryan Held
- Hannah Moore
- Beryl Gastaldello
- Maxine Wolters
- Genevieve Pfeifer
- Joanna Evans
Pros
- Leah Smith
- Chase Kalisz
- Madisyn Cox
- Tom Shields
- Jack Conger
- Hali Flickinger
- Ryan Murphy
- Jacob Pebley
- Matt Grevers
- Melanie Margalis
- Josh Prenot
- Zane Grothe
- Clark Smith
- Nathan Adrian
- Olivia Smoliga
- Pace Clark
- Katie Meili
- Molly Hannis
- Breeja Larson
- Dana Vollmer
- Sarah Gibson
Notable Age Groupers
- Regan Smith
- Carson Foster
- Reece Whitley
- Michael Andrew
- Jake Foster
- Alexei Sancov
- Dakota Luther
- Claire Tuggle
28 Comments on "Li Bingjie On Austin PSS Psych Sheets Along With Pros, NCAA Athletes"
When Binjie breaks 4:00, then KL may have some competition in the 400 free. Apparently, Binjie has put a target on KL’s back, so let’s see if she’s up to the challenge.
See Thomas’ comment below…
I’ve never understood why the Texas teams don’t show up in full force here. Anybody know why not? How could some suited LC racing after winter training not benefit them?
probably similar to their October meets. Eddie has said “If you want to beat us, race us in Oct/Nov”
they’re probably hammered s*&t right now.
Yup. Townley 1:39 in 200 free and Katz 49 in 100 back. Slow, tired, times too across the board.
Tejas men and women swam dual today against Auburn at Austin. Both men and women won.
With its usual diligent reporting, I hope Swimswam will be in Austin to interview Ai Yanhan and Li Bingjie to find out about training under a new coach and their reaction to the two-year suspension and fine of their previous coach, Liu Haitao, in connection with the doping of their teammate and World Championships relay partner, 17-year-old swimmer Liu Zixuan (also fined and suspended for two years) that was reported here on Swimswam on December 1. See
https://swimswam.com/chinese-coach-liu-haitao-suspended-liu-zixuans-doping-ban/.