Chinese Coach Liu Haitao Suspended After Liu Zixuan’s Doping Ban

We reported in October that Chinese world champs silver medalist Liu Zixuan had been suspended two years for a failed doping test, but Chinese media now report that her coach, Liu Haitao, is also being suspended.

Liu Zixuan swam the second leg of China’s 4×200 free relay at the 2017 World Championships, earning the 16-year-old a silver medal. Liu tested positive on September 4 for hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic. That test came at China’s National Games, where she won a gold and two silvers. Her results were wiped out as a result of the failed doping test.

Now Liu Haitao, her coach, is also suspended for two years. Liu Zixuan was fined 20,000 yuan (about USD$3,000), while her coach was fined 10,000 yuan (about USD$1,500). Haitao also coached two other members of that silver medal 4×200 free relay, Ai Yanhan and Li Bingjie, though he’s best known for coaching 2012 Olympic 200 fly champion Jiao Liuyang.

In addition, the Hebei Province Swimming Association has been given an official warning and a 20,000 yuan (about USD$3,000) fine.

Liu Zixuan will turn 17 later this month, meaning she’ll be suspended until nearly her 19th birthday.